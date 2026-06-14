Editor's Review From political households to religious families and traditional celebrations, the unions attracted close friends, dignitaries, and public attention.

Kenya’s 2026 wedding season has been marked by glamorous ceremonies defined by elegant décor, cultural tradition, and emotional family moments.

From political households to religious families and traditional celebrations, the unions attracted close friends, dignitaries, and public attention.

Here are five weddings that stood out this year:

Ronnie Kiprono & Terry Mwendwa

Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa held a glamorous wedding ceremony defined by elegant décor, curated arrangements, and a high-profile guest list that attracted attention beyond social circles.

The ceremony was attended by close associates, business figures, and prominent guests such as President William Ruto and other senior leaders.





President Ruto and First Lady Rachael Ruto gifting Ronnie Kiprono and Terry Mwendwa at their wedding.



The event stood out for its visual presentation and social media visibility, where images from the wedding circulated widely.

The celebration reflected a blend of luxury, style, and private family union, making it one of the most discussed social weddings of the year.

Michael Lulu Mudavadi & Ann Nixxie Nyaguthii

Michael Mudavadi, son of Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi, married Ann Nyaguthii in a colourful and elegant ceremony marked by refined décor, close family presence, and warm celebrations.

The wedding brought together relatives, friends, and invited guests in a well-curated celebration that reflected both family unity and cultural values.

Michael Mudavadi and Ann Nyaguthii at their wedding.

In a heartfelt message shared after the ceremony, Musalia Mudavadi expressed pride and emotion, saying: “As a father, few moments compare to seeing your child step into a new season of life grounded in love, maturity, commitment, and purpose. This day was not only a celebration of two remarkable souls becoming one, but also the beautiful coming together of two families connected by love, respect, faith, and shared values.”

He added: “Michael and Ann, as you begin this journey together, I pray that your marriage will always be anchored in faith, strengthened by patience, guided by wisdom, and filled with lasting happiness. May your home be built on peace, laughter, understanding, loyalty, and unconditional love through every season of life.”

Ian Waiguru & Joanne

Ian Waiguru, son of Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru, held a traditional ruracio and ngurario ceremony with Joanne in a beautifully organised family event that blended cultural tradition with modern celebration.

The ceremony featured structured customary rites, elegant décor, and close family attendance, marking a significant milestone for both families as they formalised the union.

Ian Waiguru & Joanne at their ceremony.

Governor Anne Waiguru expressed her joy at the occasion, saying: “My heart is filled with gratitude and joy as we celebrated the beautiful Ruracio and Ngurario ceremony of our son, Ian, and Joanne.

"As a mother, witnessing this important milestone in your journey together was a truly cherished blessing. Seeing the love, commitment, and happiness you share fills me with great pride and hope for the future that lies ahead for both of you," Waiguru said.

Tracey Keter & Robin Bett

Tracey Keter, daughter of former Energy Cabinet Secretary Charles Keter, held a traditional Kalenjin Koito ceremony with Robin Bett at their Chepsir home in Kericho County.

The event was rich in cultural tradition, featuring customary rites performed by elders, family blessings, and celebrations attended by relatives and friends. The décor and setting reflected both cultural authenticity and modern celebration aesthetics.

Robin Bett and Tracey Keter at the ceremony.

"As a parent, blessing a child to begin a new chapter in life brings a deep, heartfelt happiness, filled with love and hope. May this union bless both of them with joy, strength, and a love that grows deeper each day. May God guide their steps and fill their lives with endless happiness and beautiful memories," Keter said.

Jeremy Kiuna & Stephanie Githinji

Jeremy Kiuna, son of Reverend Kathy Kiuna and the late Bishop Allan Kiuna, married Stephanie Githinji in a glamorous ceremony marked by elegant décor, emotional moments, and strong family presence.

Jeremy Kiuna & Stephanie Githinji at their wedding.

The wedding brought together members of the Jubilee Christian Church, close friends, and family members in a celebration that carried both joy and reflection.

Following the ceremony, Reverend Kiuna congratulated the newlyweds and wished them well in their marriage.