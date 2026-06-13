Editor's Review The DCI traced the 52‑year‑old to his hideout after a video of him engaging in hateful pronouncements went viral.

A veteran member of a Bunge la Mwananchi caucus in Nakuru is in police custody after detectives caught up with him over apparent hate speech.

In a statement Saturday, June 13, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) announced detectives in Nakuru West had arrested 52-year-old Andrew Muriithi over a video in which he made inflammatory remarks and violent threats ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The suspect describes himself as a traditional healer and serves as a speaker for a local Bunge la Mwananchi, a grassroots public forum movement.

His arrest was carried out in the Shabab area after investigators launched inquiries into the widely circulated video clip.

In the footage, Andrew is seen inciting unlawful assembly, threatening armed violence, and calling on members of the public to resist authority.

DCI detectives busted a Bunge la Mwananchi speaker in Nakuru West over hate speech.

According to the DCI, the remarks, which were recorded and shared widely online, raised serious concerns among law enforcement agencies over their potential to inflame tensions and endanger public safety, particularly given Kenya's historical sensitivity around election-related violence.

"These statements attracted the attention of law enforcement agencies due to their inflammatory nature, raising significant concerns about public safety. Currently, the suspect remains in custody, where he is being processed and interrogated as the investigation continues," the DCI said.

The DCI moved swiftly after the video gained traction, with detectives from Nakuru West tracing and apprehending the suspect.

Meanwhile, in the wake of the arrest, the DCI warned the public against hateful pronouncements, signalling that it would not tolerate any conduct capable of undermining peace and national security.