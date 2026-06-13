Editor's Review The Ministry of Interior has provided an update on the ongoing construction of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project.

The government has provided an update on the ongoing construction of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project, being implemented under the Affordable Housing Programme.

In a statement on Saturday, June 13, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project forms part of efforts to provide decent and accessible housing while supporting the growth of the technology and innovation hub at Konza Technopolis.

"The ongoing construction of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project is aimed at addressing the housing needs of one of Africa's premier purpose-built smart cities and technology hubs," the statement read.

Omollo noted that the first phase of the project is being undertaken through the Boma Yangu Programme and will provide more than 1,000 housing units upon completion.

"Implemented under the Boma Yangu Programme, Phase I comprises 11 G+9 residential blocks and will deliver 1,042 housing units, including Affordable Housing Programme (AHP) and market-rate units, tailored for tech professionals, students and workers within Konza Technopolis," the statement added.

File image of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project

According to the government, residents will have access to a range of modern amenities designed to improve living standards and support the smart-city environment.

These include borehole water supply, 24-hour backup power, integrated ICT connectivity, enhanced security systems, cabro-paved roads, green spaces, recreational facilities and commercial spaces within selected residential blocks.

File image of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project

Construction works have also advanced significantly, with finishing activities such as tiling, painting and terrazzo installation currently underway.

Beyond housing, the project is also contributing to employment creation and skills development among local residents.

"The project is creating jobs and enhancing skills among local communities, with over 500 workers currently engaged on site. Youth and women from the region form a significant portion of the workforce, gaining valuable construction experience and contributing to the growth of the local economy," the statement noted.

File image of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project

The government further revealed that the next phase of the development is already in progress and will significantly expand the housing stock while introducing additional social amenities.

"Following the successful progress of Phase I, construction of Phase II has already commenced and will deliver an additional 2,000 housing units alongside supporting social infrastructure, including a primary school, secondary school and hospital," the statement further read.

According to the update, the Konza Affordable Housing master plan targets the construction of 10,000 housing units.

File image of the Konza Technopolis Affordable Housing Project

This comes days after the government unveiled the Anderson Park Residence, an urban renewal project that has transformed the historic Anderson-Ofafa Estate in Kisumu into a modern high-density residential development.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 9, Omollo said construction of the Anderson Park Residence began in July 2024.

According to the PS, the development replaces the 63-year-old Anderson-Ofafa Estate and represents one of the most significant housing renewal projects undertaken in Kisumu in recent years.

"As major infrastructure investments and economic interventions continue expanding the City's socio-economic space and attracting a growing urban population, the project is helping respond to rising housing demand while redefining contemporary city living," he said.

Omollo noted that the project is being implemented through a partnership between the Kisumu County Government and the County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST.

The PS said Phase One of the development has delivered hundreds of residential units and commercial spaces aimed at meeting the needs of different categories of residents and businesses.

"Implemented through a joint partnership between the Kisumu County Government and County Pension Fund (CPF) LAPTRUST, Phase 1 features 681 modern apartments comprising 31 one-, 464 two- and 186 three-bedroom units alongside 65 integrated retail shops spread across 7 residential blocks," he added.

Omollo shared that the residential complex has been equipped with modern infrastructure and utilities intended to enhance convenience and improve the quality of urban living for residents.

"The development is designed to combine efficiency with upscale urban convenience through centralized piped cooking gas, high-speed elevators, full backup power, borehole water supply and fibre-optic internet connectivity," he further said.