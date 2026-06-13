Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise that will temporarily disrupt access to its iTax platform for four hours.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced a scheduled maintenance exercise that will temporarily disrupt access to its iTax platform for four hours.

In a notice, the agency said the maintenance will begin on Saturday, June 13 at 8:00pm and end on Sunday, June 14 at 12:00am.

During this period, KRA said the iTax system will be completely unavailable.

"Any inconvenience caused is highly regrettable," the notice read in part.

This comes days after KRA has issued fresh guidance to taxpayers as the deadline for filing Income Tax Returns for the 2025 Year of Income draws closer.

In a statement on Monday, June 8, the agency reminded Kenyans that submissions must be completed by June 30.

KRA also announced a temporary measure aimed at easing the filing process, particularly for taxpayers whose business expenses may not fully align with electronic invoice requirements.

"To facilitate smooth filing for the 2025 Year of Income, KRA has allowed taxpayers to declare valid business expenses that may not be supported by eTIMS/TIMS invoices," the statement read.

File image of KRA offices

The authority clarified that taxpayers will still be required to provide supporting details for such expenses during the filing process.

"Such expenses may be uploaded during filing and will be subject to validation by KRA after submission," the statement added.

KRA, however, stressed that the temporary allowance will only apply to returns being filed for the 2025 Year of Income and warned that stricter requirements will take effect afterward.

"This allowance applies only to the filing of 2025 Income Tax Returns. From the 2026 Year of Income onwards, all declared income and expenses must be supported by valid electronic tax invoices generated and transmitted through eTIMS/TIMS," the statement further read.

KRA warned taxpayers against delaying submissions, saying failure to comply with the deadline could attract penalties and additional action under tax laws.

"Taxpayers who fail to file returns by 30th June 2026 will be subject to default assessments in accordance with Section 29 of the Tax Procedures Act, Cap 469B," the statement concluded.