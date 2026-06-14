Editor's Review Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is in mourning following the death of his younger brother, Silas Barasa.

Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa is in mourning following the death of his younger brother, Silas Barasa.

In a statement on Sunday, June 14, Governor Barasa announced that Silas passed away after a short illness.

The Kakamega County boss described his brother as a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man who touched many lives.

“It is with deep sorrow that I announce the passing of my younger brother, Silas Barasa, following a short illness. Silas was a humble, kind-hearted, and hardworking man whose generosity and willingness to help endeared him to many,” he stated.

Governor Barasa also said the death of Silas has left a deep void among family members, relatives, and friends who had the privilege of knowing him.

File image of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa.

The Kakamega Governor further said funeral arrangements of the late Silas will be communicated at a later date.

“Further details regarding funeral and burial arrangements will be communicated in due course. May Silas' soul rest in eternal peace,” Barasa stated.

This comes hours after Tinderet Constituency Member of Parliament Henry Kosgey lost his wife, Mama Zipporah Kosgey.

President William Ruto, in a statement on Saturday evening, mourned Mama Zipporah as a devoted wife, mother, and family matriarch whose love and kindness touched many lives.

The Head of State also extended his condolences to the family of Kosgey following the loss.

“I am saddened by the passing of Mama Zipporah Kosgey, beloved wife of former Tinderet MP Henry Kosgey. My heartfelt condolences go to my friend Kosgey, the children Allan, Charlene, and Alexander, and the entire family at this tough time of grief.

“Mama Zipporah was a devoted wife, mother, and matriarch whose love, strength, and kindness touched many lives. As you mourn her passing, know that our thoughts and prayers are with you,” said President Ruto.

KANU Chairperson Gideon Moi, on his part, mourned Mama Zipporah as a gracious woman whose presence brought comfort and joy to those around her.

“On behalf of the Moi family and KANU, I extend our heartfelt condolences to Hon. Henry Kosgey, their children, and the entire Kosgey family.

“We assure them of our support and prayers as they mourn this painful loss. May the soul of Mrs. Zipporah Kosgey rest in eternal peace,” Moi said.