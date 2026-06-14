Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the Migori County aggregation and industrial park is nearing competition.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has announced that the Migori County aggregation and industrial park is nearing competition.

In an update on Sunday, June 14, PS Omollo said the park’s infrastructure is now fully in place and includes eight large warehouses, an administrative complex, a central powerhouse, a main store, a water tank, and an ablution facility.

File image of the Migori Industrial Park.

He noted that the construction of the project is at the final phase, with internal floor tiling and external cabro paving works ongoing.

“Its infrastructure, now fully formed, comprises eight large warehouses arranged in two blocks, an administrative complex, a central powerhouse, a main store, a water tank, and an ablution facility.

“The project has progressed into its final phase, with internal floor tiling underway and external cabro works shaping access roads and walkways,” said PS Omollo.

File image of the Migori Industrial Park.

The project, which is jointly implemented by the national government and the Migori county government, sits on a 100-acre site at Macalder Kanyarwanda in Nyatike Constituency.

PS Omollo highlighted that the park is designed as a centralized agro-processing and manufacturing hub, supporting fish, sweet potatoes, sugar, rice, maize, and horticultural produce, among other commodities.

“Equipped with modern storage and cold chain systems, the facility is structured to streamline aggregation, reduce post-harvest losses and improve producer returns by minimizing inefficiencies along the value chain,” PS Omollo said.

File image of the Migori Industrial Park.

The Interior PS also said the industrial park will serve all the 8 sub-counties in Migori and will generate approximately 30,000 jobs.

“The park is expected to scale county-led industrialization and generate approximately 30,000 jobs, strengthening the region's economic potential,” he added.

This comes days after PS Omollo issued an update on the transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A hospital in Migori.

File image of the Migori Industrial Park.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the government's ongoing healthcare reforms are increasingly being supported by investments in infrastructure aimed at strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level.

"The ongoing reforms in the health sector aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) are increasingly driven by infrastructure upgrades, particularly in rural facilities where access to quality care has long been limited," he said.

Omollo noted that the development of Piny Owacho Hospital reflects the government's commitment to enhancing primary healthcare services.

"The transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A Hospital in Uriri Constituency, Migori County, demonstrates this shift from basic care to strengthened primary healthcare delivery," he added.

According to Omollo, the elevation of the hospital has been accompanied by the introduction of several critical healthcare services and facilities aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing referrals to distant hospitals.