Editor's Review Weeks after quitting Ruto's camp, Governor Kang'ata could have found a new home, with Linda Mwananchi seeking to acquire him.

Murang'a governor Irungu Kang'ata could be on his way to the Linda Mwananchi group after officially quitting the UDA party.

Speaking during a church service in Thika ahead of the faction's rally Sunday, June 14, Orengo called on the clergy to pray for Kang'ata to attract him to their side.

He hinted that Kang'ata would be at the rally at Kivuli Grounds.

"I am asking you to say one prayer for me. I have worked with many young people. But there is one I worked with, who is a governor called Irungu Kang'ata. If you pray, he is going to join us in the rally. If you pray, then he will be with us," Orengo said.

On May 3, Kang'ata declared that he would not seek re‑election on the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket in the 2027 General Election.

He said the decision followed careful reflection and promised to later reveal the political vehicle under which he will defend his seat, while stressing that his move should not be seen as a fallout with the ruling party.

File image of Murang'a Governor Irungu Kang'ata.

Kang’ata affirmed his commitment to his current duties and cooperation with President William Ruto’s administration, clarifying that he has no ambitions for national executive office and that his focus remains on retaining the Murang’a governorship.

Interestingly, during Ruto’s recent development tour in Murang’a, Kang’ata avoided any mention of the 2027 polls or the popular “Tutam” chant.

When handed the microphone by the president to address Kiharu residents, he steered clear of election slogans, instead choosing to highlight his county projects.

Linda Mwananchi comprises ODM party rebels who have vowed to resist Ruto’s re‑election bid.

The wing, led by figures such as senators Edwin Sifuna (Nairobi) and Godfrey Osotsi (Vihiga), Embakasi East MP Babu Owino, and Saboti's Caleb Amisi, accuses Ruto of presiding over corruption, abductions, extrajudicial killings, incompetence, and undermining devolution, while also attempting to hijack ODM after Raila Odinga’s death.

They clash with Senator Oburu Oginga’s loyalists, including governors Gladys Wanga (Homa Bay), Abdulswamad Nassir (Mombasa), Simba Arati (Kisii), and Suna East MP Junet Mohamed, who back Ruto.

Each side is trading accusations of being manipulated by either Ruto or former president Uhuru Kenyatta.