Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in four counties on Tuesday, June 16, as part of routine maintenance works.

Kenya Power has announced planned electricity interruptions in four counties on Tuesday, June 16, as part of routine maintenance works.

In a notice issued on Monday, June 15, the company said the scheduled outages will affect parts of Nairobi, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, and Kwale counties for several hours during the day.

In Nairobi County, power will be interrupted in parts of Mwiki from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Areas affected include Mwiki, Maili Saba, Silanga, and adjacent customers.

Another outage in Nairobi will affect parts of Spring Valley between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Thigiri Ridge Road, Thigiri Close, Thigiri Crescent, Thigiri Gardens, Durham International School, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Uasin Gishu County, customers in the Testimony School and Haven Stay area will experience a power interruption from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Testimony School, Haven Stay, and adjacent customers.

A separate outage in the county will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kabongo and Cheplaskei.

Areas listed for interruption include Kabongo, Outspan, Ancila, Rehema, Small Town, Cheplaskei, Plateau Station, Kipchamo, Oxplus, Ngeria Junction, and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, electricity supply will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Nyangweta, Etago, and Ekona areas.

Customers affected include Kenyenya Primary School, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, Maroon, and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kwale County, the planned outage will take place from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in the Mwambungo and Muhaka areas.

The interruption will affect Mwambungo, Muhaka, Zigira, Mvindeni, Romika, Kona Musa Ratinga, Msikiti Nure, Ibiza, Mwamanga, Jorori, Posta, Diani Police, and adjacent customers.