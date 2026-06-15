Editor's Review Relief for thousands of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers is in sight after the government announced an additional Ksh8.6 billion allocation.

Relief for thousands of Universal Health Coverage (UHC) workers is in sight after the government announced an additional Ksh8.6 billion allocation.

In a statement on Monday, June 15, Standing Committee on Finance and Budget Vice Chairperson, Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda, said the funding would help ease the uncertainty that has affected healthcare workers for years.

"Today, I wish to update all UHC workers and the public on the progress made toward resolving the long-standing challenges affecting Universal Health Coverage (UHC) staff across our counties," she said.

Mutinda revealed that Ksh8.6 billion had been set aside through the County Additional Allocation framework to support counties in meeting their obligations to UHC workers.

According to the Senator, the allocation is aimed at addressing salary arrears and other pending obligations affecting healthcare staff across counties.

"I am pleased to note that Ksh8.6 billion has been allocated through the County Additional Allocation framework specifically to address the concerns of UHC workers. This funding is expected to clear salary arrears and other pending obligations that have caused uncertainty and hardship for many healthcare workers," she added.

File image of Nominated Senator Tabitha Mutinda

Mutinda described the allocation as a major milestone in efforts to provide a sustainable solution to the recurring challenges faced by UHC staff, including delayed salaries and concerns over employment terms.

"This is a significant step towards providing a lasting solution. Going forward, allocations can continue to be provided either through County Additional Allocations or through the Division of Revenue process to ensure that counties have the resources needed to meet their obligations to UHC staff," she noted.

Mutinda also called on county governments to take advantage of the newly available funding to permanently absorb UHC workers into their payroll systems.

"With this support now available, county governments should move decisively towards the permanent employment and absorption of UHC workers into the county payroll. Our healthcare workers have served Kenyans diligently and deserve job security, dignity, and fair treatment," she further said.

This comes a month after the Ministry of Health announced that the government will extend the contracts of UHC workers.

Appearing before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Tuesday, May 12, Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale revealed that UHC workers will be on the government's payroll until June 30.

He further intimated that the UHC workers would be hired on permanent and pensionable terms by the county

"On the status of UHC healthcare workers, the Ministry confirmed extension of their engagement contracts up to 30th June 2026 to facilitate a smooth and structured transition process as county governments prepare for their absorption on permanent and pensionable terms," the statement read in part.

Particular emphasis was placed on the critical role played by Community Health Promoters (CHPs) in linking households to the healthcare system and strengthening primary healthcare interventions at the community level.

The Ministry also announced plans to transition 107,000 Community Health Promoters into the Social Health Authority (SHA) comprehensive medical scheme to improve their welfare and long-term institutional support.