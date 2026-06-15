Editor's Review The new update came after the PS protested Israel's travel ban on Kenyan citizens due to the Ebola outbreak.



Israel has reversed its decision to ban Kenyans from travelling to the country following the Ebola Virus outbreak in East Africa.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 15, the Israeli Embassy in Nairobi revealed that the Israeli Ministry of Health had removed Kenya from its travel restrictions list.

The Embassy also revealed that Rwanda had also been withdrawn from the list, effective immediately.

"We are pleased to announce that Israel’s Ministry of Health has decided to remove #Kenya and #Rwanda from the list of countries subject to temporary Ebola-related entry restrictions," the statement read in part.

Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing'oei welcomed the announcement made by the Israeli Embassy.

A file photo of Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing'oei



"We welcome the decision very much, Israel, to vacate the inclusion of Kenya from the list of countries subject to Ebola-related restrictions. We are grateful for your sensitivity, friendship and partnership," Sing'oei stated

The new update came after the PS protested the temporary travel ban on Kenyan citizens imposed by Israel.

Sing'oei stated that the decision was unfair, especially since Kenya had not reported any positive case of the Ebola disease even after conducting 80,000 tests.

He deemed the decision unfortunate, citing the country's support for regional surveillance and response to the pandemic that has hit the East African Region.

According to the statement shared by the PS, Israel had instructed airlines not to allow travellers from Kenya, Rwanda, and Uganda to board flights arriving in the country.

Airlines were also ordered to prevent citizens and residents of the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan from boarding Israel-bound flights.

The ban also extended to any individuals who had visited the aforementioned countries within the last 21 days, regardless of their citizenship.

However, Israel made it clear that the restrictions did not apply to its own citizens or residents.