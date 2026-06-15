Editor's Review Kenyans have also been asked to brace for very hot days and very cool nights.

The Kenya Meteorological Department on Monday, June 15, announced the weather forecast for the period of June 16 to June 22.

Kenya Met disclosed that while most parts of the country are expected to remain dry, some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Coast and Northern Kenya may receive rainfall.

The regions are expected to receive between 10 and 50 milimetres of rainfall this week.

The Weatherman predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in the Rift Valley Highlands, the Southeastern lowlands, the Rift Valley and Northeastern Kenya.

Kenyans have also been asked to brace for very hot days, with temperatures getting as high as 30 degrees celcius, and very cool nights.

File image of Kenya Met Director Edward Muriuki

"Daytime (maximum) average temperatures of more than 30°C are expected in some parts of the Coast, the Southeastern Lowlands, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya.

"Night-time (minimum) average temperatures are expected to be less than 10°C in a few areas in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro," the forecast read in part.

The forecast corroborates an earlier warning by Kenya Met of possible El Niño conditions in the country.

The Weatherman predicted that the El Niño conditions between June and August will be associated with depressed rainfall in Western Kenya, but dry weather in the rest of the country.

Kenya Met explained that between October and December, increased rainfall would be experienced in the entire country.

The Department stated that the early warning it issued should trigger pre-agreed early action by government agencies and humanitarian organisations to reduce potential impacts of impending hazards.

Heavy rainfall conditions in the country have resulted in the loss of lives, destruction of property and displacement of Kenyans in the recent past.

Flooding has been witnessed in Nairobi, Mombasa and the lowland areas, while landslides have occurred in highland areas.