Editor's Review Nairobi Water has announced a temporary water supply interruption that will affect several areas across Nairobi.

Nairobi Water has announced a temporary water supply interruption that will affect several areas across Nairobi.

In a notice, the utility company said the disruption is necessary to facilitate repairs on a major transmission pipeline.

"This is to inform you of a temporary water supply interruption that will affect several residential and commercial areas in the City. The interruption is due to a leakage on the NCT-Kigoro-Gigiri-Kabete transmission pipeline at Gatundu," the notice read.

According to Nairobi Water, the shutdown will commence at 10:00 p.m. on Monday and is expected to last until midday on Tuesday, June 16.

The interruption will affect several parts of the city and surrounding areas, including Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Upperhill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Langata, Kibera, Karen, Uthiru, Kawangware, Kangemi, MAVWASCO, and Oloolaiser Water Company service areas.

File image of Nairobi Water staff

Elsewhere, this comes a week after Eldoret Water and Sanitation Company (ELDOWAS) announced a three-day water supply interruption affecting several areas in Eldoret beginning next week.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 9, the company said the planned outage will allow for routine maintenance works at the Chebara Water Treatment Plant.

"This is to inform you that the water supply from the Chebara Water Treatment Plant will be temporarily interrupted. The water supply interruption will begin on Tuesday, 16th June 2026, at 9:00 a.m. and continue until Thursday, 18th June 2026, at 9:00 p.m," the notice read.

Areas expected to be affected by the outage include Kimumu, the University of Eldoret and surrounding areas; Marakwet Farm, Kapchumba, the upper parts of Maili Nne and their environs; and Munyaka, Kapsoya and Action Estates.

Others are Rift Valley Bottlers and Bio-Corn; Upper Elgon View, Eldoret Polytechnic, Annex, Langas, Racecourse and Kapseret; Chepkanga and Marura; Kamukunji, Mwanzo and Old Uganda Road, as well as all customers served along the Chebara-Eldoret Pipeline.

The company further notified residents that water bowser services will not be available during the maintenance period.

"During this period, the water bowser services will also be unavailable; however, the other water treatment plants will remain operational to ensure the continuity of water supply to unaffected areas," the notice added.

ELDOWAS said the interruption is intended to facilitate essential routine maintenance at the treatment plant.