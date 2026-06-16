Editor's Review The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed all senior school principals to submit Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data by Friday, June 19, 2026.

The Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed all senior school principals to submit Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 16, KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo said the institute is seeking to verify the actual number of learners enrolled in Grade 10 by the end of the first term of 2026.

He explained that the verification exercise will guide the next second textbook allocation to public schools to ensure all Grade 10 learners receive textbooks for all subjects under the government's one-to-one textbook policy.

“The Institute is seeking to confirm the Grade 10 student enrolment data in every public Senior School by end of First Term 2026 in terms of numbers of learners taking various subjects.

“This will inform the second phase of distribution of Grade 10 textbooks in order to ensure that all learners have received textbooks in all subjects on a One - to - One ratio as per Government Policy,” read the notice in part.

File image of KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo.

Ong’ondo directed the principals to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners by subject and the number of textbooks received per subject.

The school heads can submit the required details to KICD via https://forms.office.com/r/MqThQtBxQh.

However, Ong’ondo said Principals who have already submitted their data are not required to resubmit.

The deadline for submitting the Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data is Friday, June 19, 2026.

Further, the KICD CEO asked schools that require assistance, have yet to receive textbooks, or have received excess copies to contact the institute for support.

In December 2025, KICD released the official list of approved Grade 10 textbooks covering all pathways offered at Senior School.

The notice comes months after the Ministry of Education directed KICD to finalize the procurement of textbooks for Grade 11 learners ahead of the 2027 academic year.

Former Basic Education Principal Secretary Julius Bitok, in a communication to KICD in April 10, said the process, which was on the final stage, should be concluded.

“The purpose of this letter is to authorise you to complete the procurement process of Grade Eleven (11) textbooks based on the Constitution of Kenya, Public Procurement and Assets Disposal Act No. 33 of 2015 and its regulations,” read the letter in part.