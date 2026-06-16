Editor's Review In separate notices, the two ministries invited interested members of the public to participate in the auctions, with viewing periods already underway ahead of the sale dates.

The National Treasury and the Ministry of Agriculture have separately announced public auctions scheduled for June 30, offering a range of assets including motor vehicles, office equipment, furniture, obsolete items, and livestock.

In separate notices, the two ministries invited interested members of the public to participate in the auctions, with viewing periods already underway ahead of the sale dates.

The National Treasury, through the State Department for Economic Planning, announced the disposal of boarded motor vehicles, general office equipment, and office furniture.

According to the notice, the auction will be conducted in conjunction with Astorion Auctioneers and will take place on June 30, 2026, from 11:00 a.m. at the Ministry of Public Works Yard along Machakos Road in Nairobi.

Prospective bidders have been advised to inspect the items during normal working hours on weekdays from the date of the advertisement until June 29.

The department noted that all assets will be sold on an "as-is-where-is" basis and are subject to reserve prices.

A bidding catalogue containing details of the items is available through the State Department for Economic Planning website.

To participate in the auction, interested bidders must pay a refundable bid deposit equivalent to 10 percent of the reserve price of the items they intend to bid for.

The payment should be made to the Central Bank of Kenya, Nairobi, under the account name "DEP- STATE DEPARTMENT FOR ECONOMIC PLANNING (KES)" at the Haile Selassie Avenue branch, account number 1000384328.

After making the payment, bidders will be issued with a bidding number, which will be required for entry into the auction venue together with the auction catalogue.

The Treasury further stated that successful bidders will be required to pay a deposit equivalent to 40 percent of the purchase price immediately after the fall of the hammer on the auction day.

The remaining balance must be settled within 14 days.

File image of KALRO Headquarters along Waiyaki Way

Failure to pay the balance within the stipulated period will result in forfeiture of both the 40 percent deposit and the initial bid deposit.

The State Department for Economic Planning will then be free to dispose of the items at its discretion.

In addition, all purchased items must be collected within 14 days after full payment; any items not collected within the specified period will be forfeited together with any payments already made.

Interested bidders seeking further information can contact the Head of Supply Chain Management Services at the State Department for Economic Planning at the Treasury Building in Nairobi or reach Astorion Auctioneers through telephone number 0720797118 or email [email protected].

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Agriculture, through the State Department for Agriculture, announced a public auction of unserviceable and obsolete assets, including used motor vehicles, obsolete items, and livestock.

The auction will be conducted by Trenad Auctioneers and is scheduled to take place on June 30, 2026, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at KARLO Kabete Headquarters along Waiyaki Way in Nairobi.

The ministry stated that viewing of the items will take place between June 16 and June 27 at the various locations listed on the State Department for Agriculture website.

Officials urged interested buyers to inspect the vehicles, livestock, and other assets before the auction, noting that all items will be sold strictly on an "as-is-where-is" basis and that neither the auctioneer nor the ministry will provide warranties regarding the condition of the items.

Under the auction conditions, bidders will be required to pay deposits of Ksh30,000 for vehicles, Ksh1,000 for livestock, and Ksh500 for assorted items.

The deposits must be paid in cash at the cash office located on the lower ground floor of Kilimo House.

The ministry explained that where the winning bid is lower than the deposit paid, the difference will be refunded upon presentation of the receipt.

However, if the winning bid exceeds the deposit amount, the bidder will be required to pay at least 25 percent of the total purchase value immediately.

The remaining balance must be cleared within 24 hours; failure to do so will result in cancellation of the award, forfeiture of the deposit, and resale of the item to the second-highest bidder.

The ministry also made auction catalogues available for free download through its website.

Bidders have been advised to present their deposit receipts in order to obtain bidding numbers, as no participant will be allowed to bid without one.

Successful buyers will be required to collect their purchased items from the respective State Department for Agriculture premises within seven days of the auction.

A storage fee of Ksh500 per day will be charged for items not collected within the seven-day period.

The ministry warned that any items left uncollected after 14 days will be forfeited to the State Department for Agriculture.