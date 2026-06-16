Editor's Review Jubilee Deputy Party leader Jeremiah Kioni has alleged victimization within the former ruling party.

Jubilee Deputy Party leader Jeremiah Kioni has alleged victimization within the former ruling party.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Kioni claimed that individuals associated with his political stand were being singled out and subjected to unfair treatment in the party.

The former Ndaragwa lawmaker questioned which mistake he committed by endorsing former Interior CS Fred Matiang’i for president and fighting for the party.

“What crime did I commit by fighting for the party, defending its ideals, and openly endorsing Fred Matiang’i as our preferred presidential candidate? Kioni posed.

He added, “Why are those associated with this cause being singled out and victimized?”

File image of Jeremiah Kioni.

Kioni’s claims come months after he was removed from the Jubilee Secretary General position and appointed as the Deputy Party leader in charge of operations.

Kioni was replaced by former Narok North constituency Member of Parliament Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta.

In a statement on January 22, the party said the change was made following a national Executive Committee (NEC) meeting chaired by former President Uhuru Kenyatta.

“Jubilee Party National Executive Committee under the leadership of H.E. Hon. Uhuru Kenyatta C.G.H. is pleased to announce the appointment of former Narok North Member of Parliament, Hon. Richard Moitalel Ole Kenta, as the Party Secretary General,” the statement read.

Speaking after being given the new role, Kioni said his mandate includes overseeing party structures, compliance, coordination, and stakeholder engagement.

"I am tasked with strengthening party structures, ensuring compliance with party processes, coordinating operations from the grassroots to the national level, and leading the party’s engagement and alliance-building with key political and societal stakeholders," he said.

Notably, in November 2025, Jubilee Party leader Uhuru Kenyatta called out Kioni for attacking former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Uhuru made it clear that he doesn't want to be associated with the insults, warning that those engaging in them will be chased away from the party.

"Sometimes I get angry when I see leaders who claim to be fighting for the Jubilee Party but do so by insulting others. I'll tell you, Kioni, these stories I see online, people claiming to be in Jubilee insulting others, including Gachagua, I don't want to be part of that. If I see someone doing this, I will have them chased out of Jubilee,” Uhuru said.