Editor's Review The government has unveiled the newly completed Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County.

The government has unveiled the newly completed Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache, Kisii County.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo highlighted the importance of the institution in strengthening healthcare education and human capital development.

"The Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) Gucha Campus in Bomachoge Chache Constituency, Kisii County, is a newly completed public medical training institution funded through the NG-CDF, marking a major investment in healthcare education and human capital development in the larger Gusii Region," he wrote.

Omollo noted that the project traces its roots back to 2018 when President William Ruto, then serving as Deputy President, launched the initiative.

"The foundation stone for the campus was laid in 2018 by H.E. President William Samoei Ruto during his tenure as Deputy President, reaffirming a long-term development commitment that has now matured into a fully operational institution serving local communities," he added.

Omollo said the completion and commissioning of the campus demonstrate the government's commitment to increasing opportunities for affordable medical training across the country.

"That vision came full circle in April 2026 when the Head of State officially commissioned the campus during his development tour of the region, demonstrating the Government's focus on expanding access to affordable medical training closer to the people," he noted.

File image of KMTC Gucha Campus

According to Omollo, the institution is set to begin academic operations later this year, with students expected to enroll in key healthcare-related programs.

"The institution is expected to admit its first intake in September 2026, with initial programs focusing on Diploma and Certificate courses in Nursing and other essential healthcare disciplines," he revealed.

Omollo said students at the campus will benefit from structured clinical placements through partnerships with nearby sub-county hospitals as well as the wider KMTC Kisii Main Campus network, allowing them to gain hands-on experience in healthcare settings.

Beyond education, the government expects the institution to contribute to local economic growth and improve healthcare services in the region.

"The institution is also expected to stimulate economic activity within Bomachoge Chache through employment opportunities, student-driven commerce and improved healthcare capacity across the region," he concluded.

This comes days after Omollo issued an update on the transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A hospital in Migori.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, he said the government's ongoing healthcare reforms are increasingly being supported by investments in infrastructure aimed at strengthening service delivery at the grassroots level.

"The ongoing reforms in the health sector aimed at achieving Universal Health Coverage (UHC) are increasingly driven by infrastructure upgrades, particularly in rural facilities where access to quality care has long been limited," he said.

Omollo noted that the development of Piny Owacho Hospital reflects the government's commitment to enhancing primary healthcare services.

"The transformation of Piny Owacho Level 3A Hospital in Uriri Constituency, Migori County, demonstrates this shift from basic care to strengthened primary healthcare delivery," he added.

According to Omollo, the elevation of the hospital has been accompanied by the introduction of several critical healthcare services and facilities aimed at improving patient outcomes and reducing referrals to distant hospitals.