Editor's Review Kameme FM has addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that the station would be taken off air following a directive from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

Kameme FM has dismissed as fake a notice circulating on social media claiming that the station would be taken off air following a directive from the Media Council of Kenya (MCK).

The viral notice, branded with the Mediamax Network logo, alleged that Kameme FM and Kameme FM Online would cease operations for 30 days beginning June 18 to facilitate a review of operating policies and internal reorganization.

It further claimed that the decision followed a show-cause notice issued by the Media Council of Kenya.

However, Kameme FM has distanced itself from the statement, maintaining that the document is not authentic and urging listeners and members of the public to disregard it.

File image of a radio studio

Elsewhere, this comes a month after Citizen TV dismissed claims suggesting that it had removed an interview featuring skater Kevin Kiarie from its YouTube channel.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, May 13, the broadcaster clarified that the video remains available across its digital platforms, terming the allegations as misleading.

"We are aware of fake news regarding the deletion of Kevin Kiarie's #CitizenSundayLive interview. This is false as the interview is still up on our platforms.

"Kevin is a national treasure and we were happy to host him. Thank you for your attention to this matter," the statement read.

During the interview, Kiarie shared insights into his background, early interest in skating, and how he began pursuing the sport while navigating education and limited resources.

"I am just a regular Kenyan residing in Roysambu, just trying to pursue my passion for skating. I started skating in 2017. It dates back to 2014 when I was in form 2, my cousin comes and shows me his skills on the phone.

"I was a sharp student in high school, and I applied to all universities based in Nairobi. First HELB disbursement, 1500 shillings. I bought the first pair of skates in Gikomba. I started practicing with no intention of competing," he said.

Kiarie also recounted the financial and logistical challenges he faced while attempting to compete internationally, including difficulties in securing sponsorships and visas, as well as missed opportunities due to funding constraints.

"I took myself to Singapore last year. I asked for help, and it was very sad to hear some people say that I did not seek help. There was an event I was offered full sponsorship to China, and I needed to pay for the ticket. I tried to find the visa, but I did not have a fat account, so I was not cleared.

"I went to the ministry, too much back and forth, the dates arrived, I was not set, and that is how I missed. From there, I made a commitment not to rely on someone. For Egypt, I kept on seeking help, writing letters, you miss a lot on training and preparations," he added.