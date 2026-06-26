Editor's Review Two people have been confirmed dead after a building collapsed at the Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

Two people have been confirmed dead after a building collapsed at the Gikomba Market in Nairobi.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25 night, Kamukunji Member of Parliament Yusuf Hassan said the victims were among a group of people who were demolishing Block B of the market.

The block had been damaged during a recent fire incident at the Gikomba Market and caved in as it was being demolished.

“Another tragedy has struck Gikomba Market. A group of young people was demolishing Block B when the structure suddenly collapsed, trapping several of them.

“Tragically, two people have been confirmed dead. Block B had already been severely damaged by the devastating fire that swept through Gikomba Market, destroying nearly 90% of the stalls,” read the statement in part.

Collage photo of a collapsed building at Gikomba Market.

The Kamukunji lawmaker extended his condolences to the families of the two victims who died in the incident.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families of those who have lost their lives, those still trapped or injured, and the entire Gikomba community as they continue to grapple with these repeated setbacks,” Hassan added.

The Kenya Red Cross also confirmed the incident, saying it deployed emergency responders to conduct a search and rescue operation.

In an update on Friday, June 26, the humanitarian organization announced that the rescue operation had been concluded.

The operation also involved personnel from Nairobi County Fire Brigade and the National Police Service (NPS).

“The overnight search and retrieval operation at Gikomba Market has been successfully concluded through the joint efforts of the Nairobi City County Fire Brigade, Kenya Red Cross first responders, and the National Police Service.

“The Kenya Red Cross remains ready to provide psychosocial support, through the appropriate channels, to the affected families,” the organization stated.

The incident comes days after an inferno destroyed several stalls at the Gikomba Market.

The fire broke out on Sunday, June 21, at around 4:00 AM, leaving several traders counting heavy losses.

Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, in a statement, said the inferno claimed the lives of two people.

“It is with profound grief that I confirm two fatalities: one adult male and one adult female. At this hour, the victims are yet to be formally identified. Our emergency teams are working urgently to establish their identities and reach out to their families,” he announced.