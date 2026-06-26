Editor's Review The government has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Dhogoye Bridge in Usenge, Siaya County.

The government has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Dhogoye Bridge in Usenge, Siaya County.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the bridge is a key infrastructure project that will improve connectivity between Siaya and Busia counties.

He said the project enhancing trade, transport, and access to essential services for communities living around the Lake Victoria basin.

"The ongoing construction of the Dhogoye Bridge in Usenge, Siaya County, is a strategic project by the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) that is restoring a vital link between Siaya and Busia counties," he wrote.

File image of Dhogoye Bridge

Omollo noted that residents along the Bondo–Usenge–Osieko corridor have for years faced major transport challenges, especially during periods when Lake Victoria's water levels rose and submerged the crossing.

He explained that the flooding frequently cut off communities from accessing critical services and economic opportunities.

"For years, communities along the Bondo–Usenge–Osieko corridor endured frequent disruptions as rising waters of Lake Victoria repeatedly submerged the crossing point, cutting off access to markets, schools, health facilities and other essential services," he added.



File image of Dhogoye Bridge

Omollo further revealed that although construction initially began in 2021, the project experienced a prolonged stoppage before being revived.

He said work has now continued steadily over the past four months, resulting in visible progress at the site.

"Following a prolonged stall after works commenced in 2021, the project was revived and construction has proceeded uninterrupted over the last four months, registering notable progress on site," he further said.

File image of Dhogoye Bridge

Omollo said the completed bridge will play a crucial role in improving the movement of people and goods while fostering greater regional integration across the Lake Victoria basin.

"Once completed, the bridge will provide an all-weather crossing, ease the movement of people and goods, enhance regional trade and deepen social and economic integration between communities on both sides of the lake basin," the statement concluded.

File image of Dhogoye Bridge

This comes days after the government provided a fresh update on the ongoing redevelopment of Bomas of Kenya, a flagship project aimed at transforming the facility into a modern international convention destination.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 24, Omollo said the project remains on course, with key construction milestones already being achieved.

Omollo said the redevelopment of the facility into the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) is expected to significantly boost the country's meetings and events infrastructure.

"As Kenya positions itself as a premier destination for continental and global conferences, exhibitions and high-level diplomatic engagements, the ongoing transformation of Bomas of Kenya into the Bomas International Convention Complex (BICC) marks a bold step towards creating a world-class meetings and events destination while preserving one of the country's most iconic cultural and historical landmarks," he wrote.

Omollo noted that construction works have advanced to the roofing and finishing stages, bringing the ambitious project closer to completion.

"With roofing and finishing works currently underway, the project is set to redefine Nairobi's conference infrastructure and establish the region's largest hub for Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions (MICE)," he added.

According to Omollo, the redevelopment will significantly expand the facility's capacity and capabilities, enabling it to host major international gatherings and high-profile events.

"The redevelopment will deliver a modern convention complex supported by an 11,000-seat auditorium, multiple breakout meeting facilities, a high-security presidential pavilion capable of hosting numerous heads of state and integrated hospitality, retail and recreational amenities," he noted.

Beyond improving conference infrastructure, the government says the project is already delivering economic benefits through job creation and increased demand for services linked to construction and hospitality.

"During its implementation phase, the project is already creating employment opportunities for hundreds of workers and stimulating economic activity across the construction, hospitality and service sectors," he further said.