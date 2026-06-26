Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across four regions this weekend.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across four regions this weekend.

In an update on Friday, June 26, the Met Department announced that rainfall is expected in the Highlands East of Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley.

“Occasional rainfall is likely over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley,” read the forecast in part.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and the Northeast region.

However, the department noted that most parts of the country will be generally dry during the period.

File image of a weather station.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley, mornings will be sunny while the afternoons and nights will have showers and thunderstorms over a few places.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi and Kiambu counties, will experience cloudy mornings breaking into sunny intervals.

Meanwhile, in the afternoons and nights, there will be showers over a few places in the four regions.

The forecast comes days after the Met Department predicted rainfall across five regions.

In a weather outlook on Monday, June 22, the department announced that rain is expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast region, and parts of North-eastern Kenya.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and Northeastern Kenya.

“Intermittent cool and cloudy conditions are expected in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley & Northeastern Kenya.

“Rainfall is expected over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, the Coast and parts of North-eastern Kenya,” read the forecast in part.

The department also noted that parts of the Coast, Northeastern, and Northwestern Kenya regions will experience daytime temperatures exceeding 30°C, while the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley, and in the vicinity of Mt. Kilimanjaro will experience night-time temperatures of below 10°C.