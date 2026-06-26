Editor's Review Ruto revealed that he would also hold bilateral talks with the government of Madagascar.

President William Ruto left the country on Friday, June 26, for Antananarivo, Madagascar, on an official visit and to attend the country's national celebrations.

In a statement, the Head of State confirmed that he was in the country to attend the 66th Independence Day Celebrations at the Barea Stadium.

He stated that Kenya and Madagascar shared a common journey in their fight for independence from colonial rule and the determination to shape their own destiny.

"That shared experience continues to define our commitment to sovereignty, unity, and the conviction that Africa's future will be built through partnership among its nations," Ruto stated.

The President celebrated the people of Madagascar, praising them for their resilience and the steady progress they made to build a stronger nation.

President William Ruto attends the 66th Independence Day Celebrations in Antananarivo, Madagascar.



"This anniversary honours not only the hard-won freedom of the past, but also the continued pursuit of progress, prosperity, and a better future for all," the statement read in part.

Ruto maintained that Kenya and Madagascar enjoyed a long-standing cordial relationship, one he intends to strengthen for the benefit of the citizens of the two nations.

He disclosed that he will hold discussions with Madagascar's leadership on various bilateral agreements in trade and commerce.

"Together, we will expand trade and investment, strengthen maritime cooperation, improve connectivity, and unlock the immense potential of the Indian Ocean as a gateway for commerce, innovation, and shared prosperity," the Head of State revealed.

Ruto was accompanied by Trade Cabinet Secretary (CS)Lee Kinyanjui, ICT CS William Kabogo, and Agriculture CS Mutahi Kagwe. The CS are expected to participate in a Kenya-Madagascar business forum.

The visit comes within weeks of the President's visit to France, where he attended the Group of Seven (G7) summit.

Ruto addressed the G7 summit, where he called for a review of the relationship between African countries and the West. He called for a cooperative partnership of mutual benefit rather than an exploitative relationship.