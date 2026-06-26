Editor's Review The monument honours the late Odinga as the father of the second liberation, a visionary, patriot and statesman.



Nairobi West Member of County Assembly Rex Omolleh has proposed that the proposed Raila Odinga monument be erected at the Supreme Court Roundabout.

In a letter shared by ODM on Friday, June 26, Omoleh wrote to the Nairobi County Assembly Clerk to amend his motion for the establishment of the monument in honour of the Late Raila Odinga.

"This is to propose the following amendment by deteting the words 'a strategic place at Uhuru Park' and substituting it with the words ' the Supreme Court Roundabout," the letter read in part.

In his proposal, the MCA explained that the former Premier should be honoured and recognised for his outstanding service to Kenyans.

Omolleh explained that throughout the departed ex-ODM Leader's life, he made several contributions to Kenya's development as a country and fought for democracy.

A file photo of former Prime Minister, the late Raila Odinga.



"Observing that the late Rt. Hon Raila Odinga has for the entire period of his adult life greatly impacted the development of the Kenyan State both democratically and economically, and has been involved in fighting for greater democratic space, good governance, rule of lawa nd development of infrastructure against many odds, including detention without trial," the motion read in part.

He further acknowledged Raila's contribution to the conception, planning and implementation of key infrastructure projects, including the Thika Super Highway, and the Northern and Eastern Bypasses.

ODM expressed gratitude to the MCA for tabling the motion, citing that the monument would immortalise its founding father. It declared its full support for the motion and called for the MCAs to rally behind it.

"We appreciate Hon. Rex Omolleh for tabling a motion in the County Assembly of Nairobi that seeks to immortalise our founding father, the Late Hon. Raila Amolo Odinga, in the Central Business District (CBD) of the great Capital City of Kenya, Nairobi. This is a welcome move that needs to be supported by all," ODM stated

The monument honours the late Odinga as the father of the second liberation, a visionary, patriot and statesman.

The late Raila passed away on October 15, 2025, while in India. His bodyguard explained that the former Premier died while taking a walk at the medical facility.