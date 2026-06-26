Editor's Review IG Douglas Kanja hosted a delegation from the Law Society of Kenya at the National Police Service Headquarters.

On Friday, June 26, Inspector-General of the National Police Service Douglas Kanja hosted a delegation from the Law Society of Kenya at the National Police Service Headquarters.

In a statement issued by NPS, the LSK delegation led by President Charles Kanjama presented a memorandum to the Inspector-General.

iG Kanja and senior officers at the NPS deliberated with the LSK team on several issues of mutual interest aimed at strengthening collaboration between the two institutions.

"Among the issues discussed were improving human rights compliance in law enforcement, promoting professional engagement between advocates and police officers, enhancing professional conduct during such engagements, and supporting the enforcement of court orders and the administration of justice," the statement read in part.

The IG commended the cordial and longstanding relationship between the NPS and the LSK.

A phile photo of LSK President Charles Kanjama and a delegation from LSK at the NPS Headquarters at Jogoo House.



He noted that sustained engagement between the two institutions is essential for promoting professionalism, accountability, and effective service delivery.

"The IG called for enhanced collaboration, particularly in the areas of training and capacity building for police officers, to support his vision of ensuring that all police stations and service points remain centres of excellence in policing operations and service delivery," the statement read in part.

While presenting the LSK memorandum, Kanjama appreciated the continued collaboration and constructive engagement between the two institutions.

IG Kanja was accompanied by the DIG of the Kenya Police Service Eliud Lagat, the DIG Administration Police Service Gilbert Masengeli, and the Director of Criminal Investigations Mohamed Amin.

On the other hand, the LSK delegation included the Chief Executive Officer, Florence Muturi; General Membership Representative, Vivienne Eyase; Nairobi Representative, Effie Sheila Achieng’; Upcountry Representative, Hezekiah Aseso; and Coast Representative, Titus Mukanzi, among others.

Elsewhere, the Katiba Institute moved to court to move for the IG to be held in contempt of court.

The Institute argued that the IG violated a court order issued in 2025, after the police erected barricades on major roads heading to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) on June 25 ahead of the Gen Z commemoration protests.