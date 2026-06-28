Editor's Review The Ugandan military has surrounded the premises of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor following a shutdown order by General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

The Ugandan military has surrounded the premises of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor following a shutdown order by General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

The security operation against the two media platforms began shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 28.

The Ugandan soldiers blocked journalists working in the media stations from entering or leaving the premises.

This comes after General Muhoozi announced that President Yoweri Museveni approved the shutdown of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

“Mzee has approved my plan to close both NTV and Monitor. We are moving immediately,” Muhoozi wrote on his X account.

File image of General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

In another post on Sunday morning, General Muhoozi confirmed the two outlets have been shut down.

General Muhoozi emphasized that NTV and the Daily Monitor will not reopen without his permission.

“NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today,” said Muhoozi.

He added,” Both NTV and Monitor will not reopen without my permission.”

NTV Uganda also confirmed that the Ugandan military surrounded its premises after Muhoozi’s orders.

“Military lays siege to Daily Monitor, NTV after Gen Muhoozi orders shutdown,” said NTV Uganda.

NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor newspaper are owned by the Nation Media Group (NMG).

In 2013 Ugandan police officers raided the Daily Monitor following a publication of a letter linking government officials to succession plan.

The premises of the media outlets were sealed for more than a week before they resumed operations.

This comes months after NMG’s controlling stake was acquired by Tanzanian businessman Rostam Azizi.

In a statement on Tuesday, March 10, the Aga Khan Fund for Economic Development (AKFED) announced it has agreed to sell its 100 percent shareholding in NPRT Holdings Africa Limited to Taarifa Ltd, which is owned by Azizi.

Azizi previously co-founded Mwananchi Communications Limited, which launched publications such as Mwananchi, The Citizen, and Mwanaspoti in Tanzania before they were later acquired by Nation Media Group.

The businessman noted that the new ownership intends to preserve the editorial independence of the media organisation while supporting its growth and digital evolution.

"We are honored and deeply committed to becoming the majority shareholder of Nation Media Group. NMG is an institution of profound importance to East Africa, and we will uphold its editorial independence while investing in its continued success as the region’s leading independent media organisation," he said.