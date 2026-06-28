Editor's Review The trailer lost control and overturned on the PSV en route to Eldoret from Nairobi.

At least three people died on the spot and ten others injured in an accident in Lwandeti, Lugari Sub-County.

The accident, which occurred Saturday evening, June 27, happened after a speeding trailer ferrying logs lost control.

According to onlookers, the trailer was overtaking a small vehicle at a speed bump near the Chimoi bridge on the Webuye-Eldoret Highway.

In an attempt to avoid the smaller vehicle, the trailer veered out of control and overturned onto a North Rift passenger vehicle traveling from Nairobi.

It crushed the public service vehicle (PSV), killing three people on the spot and leaving several others injured.

Onlookers at accident scene.

"I was following the vehicles all the way from Chimoi. The trailer was being driven at a high speed. It got a small vehicle near the bridge and the driver failed to control it, and went ahead to fall on the matatu," one witness said.

Photos from the scene showed the trailer resting on top of the heavily damaged PSV.

Locals blamed the accident on the design of the highway, arguing that the road is too narrow, forcing vehicles to squeeze past each other.

They also criticised the guardrails, arguing they were inappropriately installed and further reduced the width of the road.

Witnesses called on the national government to expand the highway, noting that the section has become a notorious black spot where heavy trucks frequently cause accidents.

At the same time, residents condemned law enforcement officers for disrupting the rescue mission by lobbing teargas at the scene.

"An accident has occurred, and people are striving to rescue the victims, but then the police come here to teargas us. The driver of the matatu would not have died had the police not caused confusion," one resident stated.

The accident occurred months after another one on the Webuye-Kitale Highway.

In March this year, at least fourteen people were killed in a horrific crash when a truck lost control and ploughed into several vehicles and motorcycles.

The accident, which involved a public service vehicle among others, also left eleven people injured, according to Western Region Traffic Police Commander Walter Cheboren.

Emergency teams rushed to the scene to rescue survivors and transport the injured to nearby hospitals.