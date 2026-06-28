Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Webuye Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Bungoma County.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing construction of the Webuye Economic Stimulus Programme (ESP) Market in Bungoma County.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, PS Omollo said the construction of the market is 95 percent complete.

File image of the Webuye ESP market.

“Now at 95% completion since works commenced in April 2024, the project is transforming a once informal trading space into a modern commercial hub that will unlock opportunities for hundreds of small-scale traders and strengthen local enterprise,” read the statement in part.

According to PS Omollo, the single-storey facility will accommodate more than 200 traders once complete.

The market features cold storage facilities to reduce post-harvest losses for fruit and vegetable vendors, modern sanitation amenities, and lactation rooms for trading mothers.

File image of the Webuye ESP market.

It is also equipped with an ICT hub and office space for SACCOs to support financial and digital inclusion.

PS Omollo noted that the project will revitalize Webuye's economy by creating a sustainable hub for trade and commerce as the town continues its economic recovery following the decline of Pan Paper Mills.

“By creating a structured marketplace and expanding opportunities for micro and small enterprises, the facility will enhance incomes, stimulate local trade, and support inclusive economic growth,” he stated.

File image of the ongoing construction of the Webuye ESP market.

This comes a week after PS Omollo gave an update on the ongoing construction of the Luanda ESP Market in Mbita, Homa Bay County.

In a statement on Sunday, June 21, PS Omollo said the project is currently in its final phase of construction.

He noted that the ongoing works in the market include terrazzo floor finishing, window installation, water tank fabrication, and painting.

“The project is in its final phase, with works focused on terrazzo floor finishing, window installation, water tank fabrication, and interior and exterior painting,” read the statement in part.

File image of the aerial view of the Webuye ESP market.

Once completed, the Luanda ESP market will accommodate up to 204 traders, with 120 stalls on the ground floor and 84 on the first floor.

“The two-storey facility, strategically located in Mbita's Kasgunga Ward, an emerging hub for lakefront trade and tourism, is designed to accommodate 204 traders, with 120 stalls on the ground floor and 84 on the first floor,” PS Omollo stated.

The facility also integrates modern and people-centered infrastructure, including a cold storage unit to support the blue economy by preserving fish and perishable goods, alongside an ICT hub, administrative offices, and a social hall.