Editor's Review The president warned the students that their mistakes today could have a lasting negative impact on their lives.

President William Ruto has counselled learners in Kenya to uphold discipline and mind about their future.

Speaking in light of recent unrest across schools, the president suggested that emphasis has, for some time, been placed on the academic excellence of learners at the expense of their holistic wellness.

Addressing the Burieruri High School community in Meru during their 60th anniversary celebrations on Sunday, June 28, the president noted that academic excellence alone is not enough, adding that behaviour and temperament are what truly complete a student's education.

The president urged the students to maintain discipline, warning them that any lawless behaviour they engage in during their formative years could end up ruining their future.

"Education is not only about passing examinations, but also about forming character, resolving differences peacefully, and understanding that every action carries consequences. Hear this truth and carry it for life; every choice young men make writes a chapter of their future. Some mistakes pass with time, others leave scars that last a lifetime," he said.

File image of President William Ruto.

"Before you act, ask yourself one question. Will this decision make my future greater or diminished?" the president posed.

At the same time, the president called on parents to take full responsibility for their children's upbringing, stating that educational institutions cannot do that job for them.

"I make a sincere appeal. A school can educate a child, but it cannot raise one. It cannot raise your child. Be present in your children's lives, know their friends, understand their struggles, walk beside them, every milestone, and every season. Let us recover the wisdom of African parenting, where no child belongs to one household alone, but to the whole community, where every elder is a guardian, and every child a shared responsibility," he added.

Ruto's pronouncement comes as eight students from Utumishi Girls Academy in Gilgil, Nakuru County, face murder charges after alleged involvement in an arson attack that killed 16 students on May 28.

The Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) approved the charges against the suspects after the file from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) linked them to the attack.

The deceased were burnt beyond recognition.

Surveillance footage obtained by the DCI showed five students creeping through the dormitory.

Moving quietly between the sleeping quarters, the group appeared to be checking whether their peers were asleep before they approached one of the cubicles.

They then moved toward another section, where they briefly stepped out of the camera's view.



