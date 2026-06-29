Editor's Review DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced that the united opposition will move to court to challenge the government’s plan to introduce annual inspections for private motor vehicles.

DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa has announced that the united opposition will move to court to challenge the government’s plan to introduce annual inspections for private motor vehicles older than four years.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, June 29, Wamalwa said the opposition has instructed lawyer Ndegwa Njiru to move to court and file a petition against the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Wamalwa argued that the proposed annual inspection will heavily burden motorists who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

“We are going to court to challenge the practicability and the illegality of this policy. I have seen them now giving in to pressure, backing down, but we are still going to court to challenge it.

“We have instructed our lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, to be in court to challenge that regulation. Kenyans are stretched, I mean, how much more do you think Kenyans can take?” said Wamalwa.

File image of an NTSA Inspection center.

This comes after NTSA announced that mandatory vehicle inspections on private vehicles will not be enforced during routine road checks by traffic officers.

The authority noted that the implementation of the new regulations will be communicated to the public in due course.

"During route checks, traffic officers shall not enforce the mandatory inspection requirement on private motor vehicle owners," NTSA stated.

The authority also clarified that school transport operators will not face penalties for failing to comply with specific provisions of the new school transport regulations.

"School transport operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with Rule 13 (Reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms) and Rule 14 (Telematic system) of the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026," the statement read.

Further, NTSA clarified that commercial service vehicle operators will also not be penalized for failing to comply with the telematics system requirement under the new commercial vehicle regulations.

"Commercial service vehicle operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with paragraph d (Telematic system) - 9 of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026," the statement added.