Editor's Review NPS has responded to allegations circulating on mainstream and social media concerning enforced disappearances and torture.

The National Police Service (NPS) has responded to allegations circulating on mainstream and social media concerning enforced disappearances and torture.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, the service assured the public that it takes such claims seriously and remains committed to accountability, transparency, and the protection of human rights.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted allegations circulating in mainstream and social media regarding enforced disappearances and torture," the statement read.

NPS urged anyone with information relating to such claims to come forward, saying investigations can only be undertaken effectively when reports are formally made.

"As a Service committed to accountability and transparency, we take these claims seriously. We therefore urge anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter immediately at the nearest police station," the statement added.

NPS also confirmed that it has received a report concerning a missing person identified as Davis Lichuma, noting that the case was reported at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

"Furthermore, we acknowledge receipt of a report of a missing person, namely Davis Lichuma, which was made at Central Police Station in Nairobi," the statement further read.

NPS assured the public that all reported cases would undergo thorough investigations conducted in line with legal procedures and professional policing standards.

"We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the statement noted.

File image of Douglas Kanja

NPS concluded by reaffirming its commitment to protecting the constitutional rights of all people in Kenya and maintaining lawful conduct in all its operations.

"The National Police Service remains fully dedicated to professional policing that serves and protects all Kenyans, residents, and visitors. We uphold the constitutional rights of every person and strictly follow all legal procedures in our operations," the statement concluded.

This comes days after the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, condemned the conduct of officers captured in a viral inappropriately handling a disabled man during an arrest in Nakuru.

In a statement issued on Friday, NPS said preliminary reports indicated that the arrest, which occurred on Thursday, June 25, may not have complied with the Service's Standard Operating Procedures or the legal safeguards designed to protect the dignity and rights of suspects.

"The Service strongly condemns all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant laws," the statement reads in part.

Following the incident, Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit to undertake investigations, with the findings expected within seven days.

"The Inspector General of Police has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to undertake a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation into this incident and submit its findings within seven days. Appropriate action shall be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the statement reads.

The statement followed the circulation of a widely shared video showing police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who was using crutches.

In the footage, the officers are seen lifting the man into the back of a police vehicle before it speeds away, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The incident also drew a sharp reaction from Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, who demanded an explanation from the Inspector General over the officers' conduct.

"This is monstrous! IG Douglas Kanja, we need an explanation from the National Police Service (NPS)," Asige said.

In a subsequent update on Friday, the senator identified the man as James Thuku, saying she had confirmed he was being held at Nakuru Central Police Station.

According to Asige, Thuku is facing a charge of incitement to violence.

As investigations commence, the NPS has appealed to members of the public with information that could assist the probe to report it at the nearest police station or through its emergency and toll-free reporting channels.

The service also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on police brutality, misconduct, and any actions that undermine public trust, pledging to take appropriate action against any officer found to have acted unlawfully.