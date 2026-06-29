Editor's Review Ruto thanked the residents of Nairobi for maintaining peace during the June 25 protests.

President William Ruto laughed at Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka for claiming that the June 25 protests were successful because Kenyans stayed home and did not report to work.

Speaking during the launch of the Ngong-Road Flyover on Monday, June 29, Ruto said that Kalonzo had no right to tell Kenyans not to go to work.

He claimed that the Wiper Leader himself did nothing for Kenyans despite being in government for close to 50 years, and warned him against undermining the income-generating activities of ordinary citizens.

"I heard him saying that the protests were successful because people did not go to work. He has been around for more than 50 years, yet there is no evidence of the work he has done for Kenyans; now he wants other Kenyans to miss out on the opportunity to work."

"Leave Kenyans to work because everyone wants to go on with their hustle so that we can drive the economy and move the country forward," the President stated.

A file photo of President William Ruto.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to Nairobi residents for giving the protests a wide berth and focusing on income generation instead.

"I would like to thank the youths and entrepreneurs from Nairobi County for rejecting violence and ejecting protests that involve the destruction of people's property and business," he stated.

Ruto made the sentiments after Kalonzo claimed that Kenyans stayed home as part of a silent protest in solidarity with the family of the victims of the June 202 protests.

The June 25 protests registered low turnout across the country, with key highlights coming from the leaders in a United Opposition laying wreaths outside Parliament.

According to Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, 355 Kenyans were arrested in connection with the protests, with the majority in Nairobi (161) and Kajiado (123) counties.

Murkomen reported that protests were mostly reported in counties in the Mount Kenya Region, while business in the Nyanza, Coast and North Eastern Regions went on as usual.

The Interior Boss further explained that the police set up several roadblocks on roads leading to the Nairobi Central Business District (CBD) because they had received intelligence on a plan to ferry goons to the capital city.

Katiba Institute moved to court to file a petition against the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, whom they accused of acting in contempt of court by limiting access to the Nairobi CBD.