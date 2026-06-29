Editor's Review Ezekiel Kyama went viral after a video clip of him in Parliament went viral during the 2024 Gen Z protests.

Ezekiel Kyama, the protester who went viral for his 'Mr Speaker Sir' moment when Gen Zs stormed Parliament, has been accused of damaging property worth Ksh41 million.

In a statement issued on Monday, June 29, his lead counsel and Embakasi East MP Babu Owino confirmed that Kyama had been charged with malicious damage to property in and around Parliament.

The court heard that Kyama caused damage to the perimeter wall, several flagpoles, cutlery and other property during the Gen Z invasion of Parliament.

"Today, we appeared again at Milimani Law Courts to represent our client, Ezekiel Kyama, also known as Mr Speaker Sir, who was charged with malicious damage to Parliament property amounting to Ksh 41 million," Babu stated.

The Embakasi East lawmaker accused the prosecution of instituting frivolous charges against his client. Kyama's legal team argued that Kyalo could not have committed all the damage on his own.

A file photo of Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and his client Ezekiel Kyama.

The MP intimated that his client was also charged with illegal access to the Parliament, a charge he argued made no sense.

"One of the charges being pressed against our client is that he accessed the precincts of Parliament in contravention of Section 31(1) of the Parliamentary Powers and Privileges Act. This is nonsensical. Parliament is a public place built with taxpayers' money."

"I want to warn the DCI officers that when you are not ready to present somebody before court, do not come here to express your ignorance, because all these charges that you pressed against our client do not make sense at all," he stated.

Babu told the press that the court had released his client on personal bond terms, also known as a free bond.

The Counsel had pleaded with the court to release Kyama, a fourth-year student at Kenyatta University, so that he could complete his exams.

Kyama had gone into hiding after videos of him at the National Assembly went viral during the June 2024 Gen Z protests.

In previous interviews, he claimed that the youths who stormed Parliament did not mean any harm. He added that they only had lunch, and that the damaged cutlery was only because of the commotion, because the protesters were fighting for food.