Editor's Review Multimedia University has announced the end of the January-April 2026 semester, confirming that students will proceed for the long vacation after completing their end-of-semester examinations.

Multimedia University of Kenya has announced the end of the January-April 2026 semester, confirming that students will proceed for the long vacation after completing their end-of-semester examinations.

In a statement Monday, June 29, the university outlined key dates for the upcoming academic calendar, accommodation clearance requirements, and fee payment obligations ahead of the 2026/2027 academic year.

"This is to inform all students that the January-April 2026 Semester (Semester Duration: March-June 2026) will end with the completion of the End-of-Semester Examinations on Tuesday, 30th June 2026," the statement read.

According to the university, students will begin a two-month long vacation before returning for the next semester at the end of August.

"All students will proceed on the Long Vacation from Wednesday, 1st July 2026 to Friday, 28th August 2026. The September-December 2026 Semester will commence on Monday, 31st August 2026, and all students are expected to report on that date," the statement added.

Multimedia University reminded students residing in university hostels that they must vacate their rooms immediately after the semester ends.

The institution said hostel residents are required to complete the necessary clearance procedures with the Student Accommodation Services Office before leaving campus.

"Students staying in the University hostels are required to vacate their rooms on Wednesday, 1st July 2026 and complete the required clearance with the Student Accommodation Services Office in accordance with the prescribed procedures before leaving the University," the statement further read.

File image of a library at the Multimedia University of Kenya

Additionally, the university urged students to settle all outstanding tuition and other university fee balances before the start of the next academic year.

The institution warning that those with pending balances will not be allowed to advance.

"In addition, all outstanding tuition and any other University fee balances must be cleared before the commencement of the 2026/2027 Academic Year. Students with outstanding fee balances will not be allowed to progress to the next academic year until all outstanding fees have been paid in full," the statement concluded.

This comes a day after President William Ruto counselled learners in Kenya to uphold discipline and mind about their future.

Speaking on Sunday, June 28, the president suggested that emphasis has, for some time, been placed on the academic excellence of learners at the expense of their holistic wellness.

He president noted that academic excellence alone is not enough, adding that behaviour and temperament are what truly complete a student's education.

Ruto urged the students to maintain discipline, warning them that any lawless behaviour they engage in during their formative years could end up ruining their future.

"Education is not only about passing examinations, but also about forming character, resolving differences peacefully, and understanding that every action carries consequences. Hear this truth and carry it for life; every choice young men make writes a chapter of their future. Some mistakes pass with time, others leave scars that last a lifetime," he said.

"Before you act, ask yourself one question. Will this decision make my future greater or diminished?" the president posed.

At the same time, Ruto called on parents to take full responsibility for their children's upbringing, stating that educational institutions cannot do that job for them.

"I make a sincere appeal. A school can educate a child, but it cannot raise one. It cannot raise your child. Be present in your children's lives, know their friends, understand their struggles, walk beside them, every milestone, and every season.

"Let us recover the wisdom of African parenting, where no child belongs to one household alone, but to the whole community, where every elder is a guardian, and every child is a shared responsibility," he added.