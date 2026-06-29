Editor's Review Motorists have been warned to remain vigilant after a social media user raised the alarm over a new scam impersonating the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

Motorists have been warned to remain vigilant after a social media user raised the alarm over a new scam impersonating the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

The warning comes after the user shared screenshots of a suspicious text message claiming that their vehicle had triggered a traffic restriction and that a penalty notice had been issued.

The message urged the recipient to click a link to view the alleged notice.

However, upon clicking the link, the user said they were redirected to a fake webpage resembling an NTSA portal, where they were prompted to enter their credit card information to make a payment.

"Scam alert! I have received this notification on my phone and once you click, it asks you for a credit card payment," the social media user warned.

Screenshots shared by the user show the SMS originating from an unknown number and containing a suspicious web address rather than an official NTSA domain.

The linked page displays the NTSA logo and a payment form requesting sensitive banking information, including the cardholder’s name, card number, expiry date, and CVV security code.

File image of NTSA customers

Meanwhile, NTSA has issued a major clarification on the implementation and enforcement of newly introduced vehicle inspection requirements.

In an update on Sunday, June 28, the authority said the move follows an earlier notice on the inspection of various categories of motor vehicles.

NTSA announced that school transport operators will not face penalties for failing to comply with specific provisions of the new school transport regulations.

"School transport operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with Rule 13 (Reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms) and Rule 14 (Telematic system) of the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026," the statement read.

NTSA also clarified that commercial service vehicle operators will not be penalized for failing to comply with the telematics system requirement under the new commercial vehicle regulations.

"Commercial service vehicle operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with paragraph d (Telematic system) - 9 of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026," the statement added.

NTSA further assured private motorists that mandatory vehicle inspections will not be enforced during routine road checks by traffic officers.

"During route checks, traffic officers shall not enforce the mandatory inspection requirement on private motor vehicle owners," the statement further read.