Editor's Review The Magistrate further cautioned boda boda operators against allowing their motorcycles to be used in criminal activities.

On Monday, June 29, the Kibera Law Courts sentenced two suspects to a cumulative 70 years in prison after they robbed and sexually assaulted their male victim before dumping him at the Lang'ata Cemetery.

Senior Principal Magistrate Irene Kahuya convicted Cleff Juma Mbaka and Mursal Kafe for robbery with violence, gang rape and sexual assault.

According to the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions, the suspects lured the victim to Nairobi under the guise of a lucrative business opportunity before they committed the heinous act on him.

The suspects robbed the victim of his phone, cash and personal documents, dragged him, and then sexually assaulted him.

"The court heard that the complainant was drugged, sexually assaulted, gang raped and later abandoned at Lang'ata Cemetery with severe injuries that required emergency surgery, the statement read in part.

A file photo of a gavel used in court.



The prosecution called six witnesses to the stand and presented other evidence to prove beyond a reasonable doubt that the suspects were the perpetrators of the acts against the complainant.

One of the suspects attempted to defend himself by claiming mistaken identity, but a report from a motorcycle tracking device in his motorcycle and other documents linking the boda boda used for the crime to him.

"The court sentenced the convicts to 30 years' imprisonment for robbery with violence, 20 years for gang rape and a further 20 years for sexual assault. The sentences will run consecutively, resulting in an effective custodial sentence of 70 years, after taking into account the eight months already spent in custody," the ODPP wrote.

According to the ODPP, the court observed that the punishment reflected the gravity of the offences and would serve as a strong deterrent against violent and sexual crimes.

The Magistrate further cautioned boda boda operators against allowing their motorcycles to be used in criminal activities.

The conviction comes amid a rising concern about an emerging trend of several robbery incidents orchestrated by suspects using bodabodas.

Several incidents have been reported in Nairobi. Notably, the goons who stormed the All Saints' Cathedral Church meeting robbed unsuspecting Kenyans on their way out, before fleeing on motorcycles.