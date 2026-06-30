Editor's Review The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across five regions this week.

The Kenya Meteorological Department (KMD) has predicted rainfall across five regions this week.

In a weather forecast on Tuesday, June 30, the department said rainfall is expected in the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands East of the Rift Valley, and the Highlands West of the Rift Valley.

The Rift Valley and the Coastal regions will also experience showers during the week.

“Rainfall is expected over the Lake Victoria Basin, Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Rift Valley, and the Coast,” read the statement in part.

In the Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin and the Rift Valley, occasional rains are expected in the mornings.

File image of heavy rainfall in Nairobi.

Afternoon showers and thunderstorms are likely over a few places, while nights are expected to be partly cloudy, with a possibility of showers in a few places.

The Highlands East of the Rift Valley, which includes Nairobi and Kiambu counties, will have cloudy mornings with occasional rains over a few places, giving way to sunny intervals.

In the afternoon and night, showers are expected over a few places during the period.

The Coast region is expected to have sunny intervals during the day, with partly cloudy conditions at night.

However, morning and afternoon showers are likely to be experienced over a few places during the forecast period.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in parts of the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley and North Eastern Kenya.

At the same time, the Met Department predicted daytime maximum average temperatures of more than 30°C in the Coast, Northeastern and Northwestern Kenya during the week.

Meanwhile, the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, the Central Rift Valley and areas around Mt. Kilimanjaro are expected to experience night-time average temperatures of below 10°C.

This comes days after the Met Department predicted rainfall across four regions last weekend.

In an update on Friday, June 26, the Met Department announced that rainfall is expected in the Highlands East of the Rift Valley, Highlands West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley.

“Occasional rainfall is likely over the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Lake Victoria Basin, and the Rift Valley,” read the forecast in part.

The weatherman also predicted intermittent cool and cloudy conditions in some parts of the Highlands East and West of the Rift Valley, the Southeastern Lowlands, the Rift Valley, and the Northeast region.

However, the department noted that most parts of the country will be generally dry during the period.