Editor's Review DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has questioned George Ruto's entry into the matatu business in Nairobi.

DCP Leader Rigathi Gachagua has questioned George Ruto's entry into the matatu business in Nairobi.

Speaking during a meeting with Nairobi grassroots leaders on Tuesday, June 30, Gachagua claimed that the move was part of President William Ruto's plan to take over the matatu business.

He claimed that the matatus owned by George had already started monopolising the pick-up and drop-off locations and that very soon Ruto would take over the public transport business in Nairobi.

"I have information that Ruto and his son have joined the matatu business. As we speak, Ruto has colluded with NTSA and the police to take over stages in Nairobi, and George has begun taking over the industry.

"I also have information that Ruto plans to send other matatu operators back home to reserve so that he and George can become the head of the business not only in Nairobi, but the entire country," Gachagua claimed.

A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua.



The former Deputy President urged all matatu operators, conductors and other players in the public transport industry to rally behind the push to remove Ruto from office.

He further alleged that the Head of State and his family and close friends were behind the firm Pesa Print, which enables payments to the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA).

"The firm called Pesa Print is run by Ruto and his relatives. The issue of the inspection of private vehicles is a means to steal money from car owners. I ask all private motorists not to take their vehicles for inspection," the ex-DP declared.

Gachagua warned that if the government insisted on proceeding with the mandatory inspection plan, he would call for all motorists to park their vehicles for one week, until the state yielded to their demands.

He argued that the only language that Ruto understood was a peaceful economic shutdown of the country.

The DCP leader petitioned the government to work on the payment platform for road users who are slapped with fines by the NTSA for seeding offenses.

Earlier, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa revealed that vehicle inspections are expected to resume by December once a new automated inspection system is fully in place.

Kondiwa explained that the resumption of inspections will depend on the readiness of the new system as well as the rollout of private vehicle inspection centres.

He further announced that NTSA is planning to license 70 private vehicle inspection centres across the country. The DG said the authority is currently mapping out the country for private investors to set up motor vehicle inspection centres.