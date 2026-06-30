Editor's Review "We are a responsible government. We respect the rights of everyone to disagree with what we do and to express it in a manner that the constitution allows."

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo on Tuesday, June 30, vehemently denied that there have been any abductions under President William Ruto's regime.

PS Omollo denied the government's hand in the alleged abduction of activists during and after the June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations.

He claimed that some of the purported cases were staged for publicity stunts and to soil the reputation of the Ruto administration.

The PS added that all those who were arrested by police officers were arraigned in court, hence watering down the claims of forced disappearances.

"The point of the matter is that there are no abductions under President Ruto, and if there is anyone, the law and the processes are very clear; anyone who is missing should be reported as a missing person.

A file photo of Interior PS Raymond Omollo addressing the media.

"As it is, the cases that I would call purported abductions, people sleeping or locking themselves in the bedroom and admitting themselves to hospitals, and they go out there to claim abduction," he stated.

Omollo accused the individuals staging abductions of causing unnecessary anxiety. He maintained that the government respected Kenyans' rights, including those who disagree with it.

"We are a responsible government, and we respect the rights of everyone to disagree with what we do and to express it in a manner that the constitution allows," he stated.

The PS made the statements during the opening of the induction training for newly appointed Deputy County Commissioners (DCCs) at the Kenya School of Government (KSG), Lower Kabete, Nairobi.

Earlier, former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua had claimed that a police squad of 101 officers, which was allegedly charged with conducting abductions, had been revived.

Gachagua alleged that the contingent of officers was specifically targeting Gen Zs in the 'Wantam' movement and journalists criticising the government.

PS Omollo's statement came after Activist Davis Lichuma was found alive at the Kenyatta National Hospital days after he went missing.

The Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) was in a bad shape and was unable to speak. SJCWG further demanded that those behind the alleged abduction of Lichuma be identified and held accountable.