Editor's Review The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a large-scale rice purchase programme targeting more than 70,000 bags of locally produced Mwea rice.

The Ministry of Agriculture has announced a large-scale rice purchase programme targeting more than 70,000 bags of locally produced Mwea rice.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the ministry said the initiative brings together the Kenya National Trading Corporation (KNTC), the Agriculture and Food Authority (AFA), and farmers' cooperatives led by the Mwea Rice Growers Multipurpose Cooperative Society (MRGM).

Acting AFA Director General Calistus Kundu said the government remains focused on ensuring rice farmers have a reliable market for their produce.

He added that strengthening local production is key to reducing the country's dependence on imported rice.

KNTC Managing Director Lucy Anangwe said deliveries are expected to continue until mid-August before the rice is distributed to public institutions nationwide.

"We are here to assess the situation on the ground and reassure farmers that the Government remains committed to supporting the marketing of locally produced rice. KNTC is fully committed to mopping up the rice produced by farmers," Anangwe said.

According to officials, the MRGM Cooperative Society, which represents more than 80 per cent of rice farmers in the region, currently has over 30,000 bags of rice in storage.

The cooperative also expects another 25,000 bags from the ongoing third crop season, while self-help groups are holding more than 15,000 additional bags, bringing the total volume targeted under the programme to over 70,000 bags.

File image of Ministry of Agriculture officials during an inspection tour in Mwea

To speed up the collection process, KNTC and the cooperative have agreed to transport at least two truckloads of rice every day.

The milling facility will also introduce a third production shift, increasing daily milling capacity to 56 tonnes while creating additional employment opportunities.

On his part, MRGM Cooperative Chief Executive Officer Anthony Waweru said delays in selling the rice had affected payments to farmers but expressed optimism that the new arrangement would help resolve the backlog.

"We had expected to pay farmers earlier, but marketing challenges delayed the process. With KNTC now taking up the rice, we expect to clear the current stock within a month and begin paying farmers by July 20," he said.

Meanwhile, Kenya is stepping up efforts to secure new international markets for its agricultural products following high-level discussions between Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe and the Ambassador of the Sultanate of Oman to Kenya, Nasra Salim Mohamed Al-Hashmi.

In a statement on Thursday, June 18, the Office of the Cabinet Secretary said the meeting focused on strengthening trade relations between the two countries, particularly in the agricultural sector.

"The two leaders discussed ways of strengthening bilateral trade relations, with a focus on key agricultural commodities including tea, coffee, livestock, flowers, fruits, and other horticultural produce," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the talks also explored opportunities beyond traditional trade, including investments that could help enhance agricultural productivity and increase value addition within the sector.

"The consultations also explored opportunities in land commercialization and investment partnerships aimed at boosting agricultural productivity and value addition," the statement added.

The ministry said both Kenya and Oman expressed a shared commitment to strengthening economic cooperation and building stronger investment ties.

"The discussions come as Kenya seeks to diversify export markets and attract strategic investments to support the growth of the agricultural sector.

"Both sides expressed their commitment to deepening cooperation and enhancing trade and investment ties for the mutual benefit of the two countries," the statement concluded.