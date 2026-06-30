Editor's Review Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende has urged residents to disregard claims that the government is permanently removing electricity transformers from the constituency.

Mbeere North MP Leo Wa Muthende has urged residents to disregard claims that the government is permanently removing electricity transformers from the constituency.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Wa Muthende said the reports are misleading, explaining that the ongoing activity is part of a routine maintenance programme by the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC).

"I have noted with concern the misleading propaganda being circulated by some individuals claiming that transformers in Mbeere North are being removed by the government. These claims are false, malicious, and intended to mislead the public," he wrote.

Wa Muthende explained that KPLC is conducting preventive maintenance on older transformers to enhance the stability of power supply across the constituency.

"I wish to set the record straight that the Kenya Power and Lighting Company (KPLC) is currently undertaking a maintenance programme on transformers, particularly older units, as part of routine preventive maintenance aimed at improving the reliability and stability of electricity supply across the constituency," he added.

Wa Muthende noted that the exercise is part of broader efforts to reduce recurring electricity interruptions experienced in different parts of the country.

"The maintenance exercise is intended to avert frequent power outages that have affected various parts of the country," he further said.

Wa Muthende said some transformers may be removed temporarily to undergo servicing before being returned to their original locations, assuring residents that no area is being permanently deprived of electricity.

"During this process, some transformers may be temporarily removed for servicing before being returned and reinstalled at their respective locations. No transformer is being taken away permanently, nor is any community being denied electricity," he noted.

Wa Muthende called on residents to remain calm and avoid being influenced by what he described as politically motivated misinformation.

He said technical teams should be allowed to complete the maintenance work without interference.

"I therefore urge the people of Mbeere North to ignore the misinformation being spread for political gain. Let us allow our technical institutions carry out their work without unnecessary interference or politicisation," he concluded.

File image of empty Kenya Power poles

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday, July 1.

In a notice, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nandi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Maraba, Senetwo, Kamelilo, Songhor, Soba River and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Obwolo, Guba, Disciple of Mercy, Mamboleo Slaughter, Ndugu Transporters, Kisumu Concrete and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the first outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will affect Ragati Primary School, Mawasco Karatina, Karura Coffee Factory, Karura Primary School, Eng. Maina, Gathumbi, Mathare, part of Unjiru, Ngari Junior, Gikumbo Market, and Gikumbo Secondary School.

Kiandara, Shauri Moyo, Gathambo TBC, Kiamigwi, Gaturumo-ini TBC, Gaikuyu Market, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

A second scheduled interruption in Nyeri County, also running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will affect Warazo Jet, Kithukine, Ebenezer, Kairi, Kimahuri, Island Dispensary, Kabaru and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, power will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Igamatundu Primary & Dispensary, Gicheru Village, Kamwimbi Secondary School, Yogari Primary School, Kathuriri Village and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, electricity will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kithyoko Village and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, Kenya Power has announced scheduled electricity interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Wednesday, July 1.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, the company said the outages are meant to facilitate routine maintenance works.

In Nandi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Maraba, Senetwo, Kamelilo, Songhor, Soba River and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in Obwolo, Guba, Disciple of Mercy, Mamboleo Slaughter, Ndugu Transporters, Kisumu Concrete and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the first outage will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. and will affect Ragati Primary School, Mawasco Karatina, Karura Coffee Factory, Karura Primary School, Eng. Maina, Gathumbi, Mathare, part of Unjiru, Ngari Junior, Gikumbo Market, and Gikumbo Secondary School.

Kiandara, Shauri Moyo, Gathambo TBC, Kiamigwi, Gaturumo-ini TBC, Gaikuyu Market, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters and adjacent customers will also be affected.

A second scheduled interruption in Nyeri County, also running from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., will affect Warazo Jet, Kithukine, Ebenezer, Kairi, Kimahuri, Island Dispensary, Kabaru and adjacent customers.

In Tharaka Nithi County, power will be interrupted from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Igamatundu Primary & Dispensary, Gicheru Village, Kamwimbi Secondary School, Yogari Primary School, Kathuriri Village and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Kitui County, electricity will be unavailable from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Kithyoko Village and adjacent customers.