Editor's Review Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has dismissed claims that he is in talks with President William Ruto’s camp.

Saboti Member of Parliament Caleb Amisi has dismissed claims that he is in talks with President William Ruto’s camp.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, Amisi termed the allegations as false and reckless, saying they are aimed at sowing division.

“I have taken note of the unfortunate remarks and propaganda being circulated suggesting that I am engaged in conversations or political arrangements with the William Ruto regime.

“These allegations are false, reckless, and intended to sow division within those who seek genuine change in Kenya,” read the statement.

The ODM MP also called out Kakamega Deputy Governor Ayub Savula over the allegations and urged him to refrain from making careless speculation.

File image of Saboti MP Caleb Amisi.

“To my friend Ayub Savula, whom I have known for many years, I say this respectfully: this is no longer the season for political jokes or careless speculation. Unlike you, some of us are well brought up, well mannered, well-schooled, well cultured and highly principled,” said Amisi.

The Saboti lawmaker defended his record, noting that he actively participated in demonstrations against police brutality in June 2024.

Amisi also criticized the branding of young leaders within the opposition as government moles without evidence.

“Equally concerning is the growing tendency by sections of the political establishment to undermine and discredit young leaders through labels and misinformation simply because they fear losing relevance.

“Kenya cannot continue recycling the same politics by suppressing a new generation of leaders committed to integrity, competence, and national unity,” he added.

Amisi’s clarification comes after Savula alleged that Ruto’s allies are negotiating with the Saboti MP in a bid to have him switch sides and back the President.

On Tuesday, June 30, Amisi warned Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna against working with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Amisi told Sifuna that although many young Kenyans are dissatisfied with President Ruto's leadership, they do not view Gachagua as a better alternative.

He warned Sifuna that he risks losing the support of many young Kenyans if he aligns himself with Gachagua.

"You cannot leave Ruto to go and work with Wamunyoro. We will tell you that you have lost your mind.

"We cannot have a tribal kingpin as the President of Kenya. We need someone with a sound mind, who does not dwell on tribal politics," the lawmaker declared.