Editor's Review "No one can save a sheep stuck in the mud without entering the mud and getting dirty in the process."

On Wednesday, July 1, Morara Kebaso defended his decision to join the Jubilee Party amid sharp criticism from several Kenyans.

Kebaso told media personality Lynn Ngugi that it was necessary to join the political status quo to fix the nation from within.

This is after Ngugi questioned his sudden political shift after he embarked on watchdog duties against the government, which gained him favour amongst most Kenyans.

"You convinced Kenyans that your principles were non-negotiable, yet the first political home you chose was Jubilee? A party whose time in government left countless unanswered questions around public land, procurement, mega corruption scandals, politically connected wealth and abuse of public office," she posed.

He explained that there was a theoretical aspect of politics that required anyone seeking political office to understand how voters think.

"There is a difference between the Kenya we want and the Kenya we are living in. No one can save a sheep stuck in the mud without entering the mud and getting dirty in the process," he stated.

A file photo of Morara Kebaso.



Kebaso, who declared interest in the Borabu parliamentary seat, emphasised that even though he had great plans for the constituents, the political vehicle was central to whether or not he would secure the opportunity.

"In Borabu constituency, if you are not in Jubilee or with Dr Fred Matiangi, your brilliant ideas will be good for nothing. Theory and entertainment. That is the reality of local politics on the ground," he added.

The young politician stated that he chose to work with former Interior CS Fred Matiang'i because he was the presidential aspirant who not only had an impeccable track record but also a good chance of winning the 2027 election.

While he acknowledged the concerns raised by Ngugi over the history of the Jubilee when it was the ruling party, he maintained that the change could only come from within, and not from distant spectators.

Ngugi questioned Morara's principles and warned Kenyans against backing political personalities who could easily turn against them.

On Monday, June 29, Morara said he had shelved his Inject Party in favour of the former ruling party due to the realities in the Gusii region.

He further expressed confidence that he would clinch the Borabu seat in the 2027 polls.