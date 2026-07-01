Editor's Review Huduma Kenya has introduced sign language interpretation services in 20 Huduma Centres.

Huduma Kenya has introduced sign language interpretation services in 20 Huduma Centres.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 1, Huduma Kenya said the initiative is aimed at ensuring deaf customers receive the support they need when seeking services at the Huduma Centres.

“A new month brings endless possibilities. Did you know that we have sign language interpreters to support our deaf customers at select Huduma Centres?” Huduma asked.

The Huduma Centres offering sign language interpretation services include: Mombasa, Siaya, Nakuru, Kakamega, Vihiga, Makadara, Bungoma, City Square, Eastleigh and GPO in Nairobi CBD.

Others are: Homa Bay, Isiolo, Kibra, Kilifi, Kirinyaga, Kisumu, Laikipia, Marsabit, Nyeri and Samburu.

File image of a Huduma Centre.

Notably, the introduction of the interpretation services at Huduma centers comes days after the National Assembly passed the Kenyan Sign Language Bill, 2023.

The bill, which was co-sponsored by Suba North MP Millie Odhiambo and nominated MP Umulkheir Harun, seeks to promote inclusivity and guarantee equal access to information, education and public services for persons who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind.

The legislation gives effect to constitutional provisions that recognize Kenyan Sign Language as an official means of communication and affirm the rights of persons with disabilities to access services through appropriate communication formats.

It establishes the Kenya Sign Language Council, a new statutory body mandated to regulate, develop and preserve Kenyan Sign Language in the country.

The development also comes days after the government has announced plans to expand access to retirement and pension services through Huduma Centres across the country.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Huduma Kenya said the initiative follows a partnership between the Huduma Kenya Secretariat and the Retirement Benefits Authority (RBA) Kenya.

Huduma Kenya said RBA has begun training Huduma Centre staff to assist members of the public with retirement planning and pension-related inquiries.

"Kenyans will soon access retirement and pension services closer to home, following new training for Huduma Centre staff," the statement read.

Huduma Kenya added that the programme, launched in collaboration with RBA, is focused on improving service delivery by preparing customer service officers to provide guidance on retirement planning and benefits.