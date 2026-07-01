Editor's Review Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has explained his move to challenge the decision to remove him as the ODM Secretary General.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has clarified that his legal challenge over the decision to remove him as the ODM Secretary General is not about holding onto the position but about ensuring that the party follows its constitution.

Speaking on Wednesday, July 1, the Nairobi Senator noted that the party has leaders who are qualified to take up the position.

Sifuna explained that his case is based on the manner in which the removal was handled rather than a personal desire to remain in office.

"It is not a must that Sifuna be the Secretary General of ODM. ODM has a lot of talent; many people can do that job. It is not that I am clinging to the position, my issue is with their process," he wrote.

ODM removed Sifuna from his position as the party's Secretary-General following a resolution adopted by the party's National Executive Committee (NEC).

In a statement on Monday, June 22, the party said the decision was reached after the NEC considered findings and recommendations from the party's Internal Disputes Resolution Committee (IDRC), which had been tasked with hearing a complaint against Sifuna.

ODM stated that after reviewing the committee's findings, members unanimously agreed to remove Sifuna from office.

"After going through the report and the findings of the IDRC under Article 74(2) of the Party constitution, the NEC unanimously resolved to adopt the Committee's recommendations and endorsed the removal from office of Senator Edwin Watenya Sifuna. Effectively, Sen. Sifuna ceases to be the Secretary General of the ODM Party," the statement read in part.

File image of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna

Reacting to the decision, Sifuna-led faction, Linda Mwananchi, claimed that ODM, spearheaded by Siaya Senator Oburu Oginga, did not follow due process in removing Sifuna from office.

It argued that, just like the first attempt to remove the embattled SG in February, their latest bid contravened the ODM constitution and was, as such, null and void.

"On the face of it, the decision bears similarities with the first one in February; unprocedural, unfair and contrary to the party's Constitution," the statement read in part.

Consequently, Linda Mwananchi declared that they would challenge Sifuna's ouster in court and expressed confidence that the decision would be reversed.

"After consultation with our legal teams earlier this morning, it has been decided to test once again the propriety of the purported puster in the courts because we are convinced it should suffer the same fate as the first one in February," the statement continued.

Linda Mwananchi also announced the postponement of its planned rallies in Kisii and Keroka from June 26 to July 3.

"We will join other Kenyans of goodwill to stand in solidarity with the victims of the 2024 and their families and remembrance of those who were killed or have forcefully disappeared," the statement further read.