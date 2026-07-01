Editor's Review HELB has cautioned the public against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming to announce the opening date for KMTC first-time and subsequent loan applications.

The Higher Education Loans Board (HELB) has cautioned the public against a fake notice circulating on social media claiming to announce the opening date for Kenya Medical Training College (KMTC) first-time and subsequent loan applications for the 2026/2027 academic year.

The fraudulent notice, dated June 28, falsely states that KMTC students would be able to apply for HELB loans starting July 15.

It also includes contact details that HELB says are not associated with the agency.

In response, HELB dismissed the document as fake, urging students and members of the public not to rely on the information it contains.

"The KMTC loan application notice circulating online is FAKE and was not issued by HELB. Always verify all communication through HELB’s official channels only," the board said.

HELB further warned that one of the phone numbers listed in the fake notice does not belong to the board and should not be used for enquiries.

"Please note: 0711 052 400 does NOT belong to HELB. Do not use this number for any HELB enquiries or services. Stay vigilant. Verify before you trust," the board added.

HELB advised students awaiting information on loan applications to rely only on official HELB communication channels.

File image of HELB CEO Geoffrey Monari

This comes weeks after HELB released a list of requirements that students should prepare ahead of the opening of its loan application portal.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, HELB urged students to organize the necessary documents early to avoid last-minute challenges when the application window opens.

According to the board, applicants will be required to have a valid email address and mobile phone number, as well as their KCPE and KCSE index numbers together with the corresponding examination years.

Students will also need a recent passport-size photograph in JPEG, JPG, or PNG format and a copy of their National Identity Card or Maisha Card showing both sides.

In addition, applicants must provide valid bank account details or an M-Pesa number registered under their own national ID.

For applicants who are minors, HELB stated that a birth certificate in PDF format will be required.

Those who benefited from sponsorship during their secondary school education will also need to submit a copy of the sponsorship letter in PDF format.

The board further outlined requirements relating to parents and guarantors.

Applicants will be required to provide their parents’ national ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers. Where a parent is deceased, a copy of the death certificate in PDF format must be submitted.

HELB also requires details of two guarantors, including their ID numbers and registered mobile phone numbers.

The guarantors may be the applicant’s parents.