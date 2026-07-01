Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of eight counties, including Mombasa, on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of eight counties on Thursday, July 2.

In a notice on Wednesday, July 1, the company said the outages will affect customers in Nandi, Kisumu, Nyeri, Tharaka Nithi, Kiambu, Kwale, Mombasa, and Kilifi counties.

In Nandi County, electricity will be unavailable from 9:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in Maraba and Kamelilo. The affected areas are Maraba, Senetwo, Kamelilo, Songhor, Soba River, and adjacent customers.

In Kisumu County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Orongo area. The outage will affect Orongo Primary School, Tosha Petrol, Ola Petrol, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, the scheduled maintenance will run from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in two areas.

The first covers Gakindu, Wahundura and Tambaya, affecting Gakindu, Wahundura, Tambaya, Gathungururu, Kiawamururu, Gatura, Kaheti, Rev. Muhoro, Kiawaita, Wanjithi, Rwarai, Maganjo Market, Gachiriro, Ningaini, and adjacent customers.

The second outage will affect the Tree Tops area, including Mary Immaculate Hospital, Baraka Children’s Home, Kamwenja TTC, Kihuyo, Sasini, Waihenya Estate, Treetops, Hill Farm, Ruraini, Ex Pages, Eunice Academy, Embassy, and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Tharaka Nithi County, power will be switched off from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. in the Itugururu Market area.

The affected locations are Itugururu Market, Itugururu Secondary School, Kanyoga Primary School, Gathoge Market, Kathagara Primary Village, Kandega Primary, and adjacent customers.

In Kiambu County, customers in the Carbacid Factory and Rukuma area will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The outage will affect Carbacid Factory, Rukuma, Kimende, Escarpment, Mbauini, Kamae, Kinale, Magina, Soko Mjinga, and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, electricity will be interrupted between 9:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m. in the Diani Swahili Beach and Kaskazi area.

The affected locations include Shell Petrol Station, Carrefour Supermarket, Swahili Beach Resort, Kaskazi Hotel, Diani Shopping Centre, Simba Apartments, Chandarana Supermarket, Diani Marine, Forty Thieves, and adjacent customers.

In Mombasa County, customers in Migadini Estate and Migadini Primary will experience a power outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The affected areas are Migadini, St. Lwanga, Migadini Police, and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, power will be interrupted from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. in parts of Tezo and Chumani, together with adjacent customers.