Editor's Review The Kisumu County Security Committee banned the use of private security in political rallies to curb the prevalence of goons.

The Kisumu County Security Committee on Wednesday, July 1, banned the use of private security in political rallies to curb the prevalence of goons.

Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o explained that the use of private security facilitated the hiring of goons.

Nyong'o expressed confidence that rallies in the county could be conducted peacefully, and added that the youths in the county should not consider goonism as employment.

"This is not a job. There are opportunities, if they seek them, but one job they should not take is goonism," the Governor declared.

Kisumu County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwambudzo explained that police officers would provide security in rallies upon request by politicians.

A file photo of Kisumu Governor Anyang' Nyong'o with Kisumu County Commissioner Ramadhan Mwambudzo.



Mwambudzo noted that politicians would have to issue prior notice of their rallies to facilitate early deployment of officers.

"We are looking towards a formal agreement with the leaders so that we will no longer need the services of goons. Kisumu County has enough security which can be provided at the request of leaders at all times," the County Commissioner reiterated.

The Security Committee further revealed plans to install solar-powered security lights, which will be integrated with CCTV cameras to improve security across the county.

In addition, the Committee confirmed that the Emergency Response Centre formed in partnership with the police was fully operational.

The directive came weeks after Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced a nationwide crackdown on goons.

Murkomen explained that the crackdown will take place across the country and that nobody will be spared. The Interior CS assured that the process would be non-discriminatory and warned against the politicisation of the operation.

"As you gave us your directions, Your Excellency, he has commenced the process of a serious crackdown on all goons across the country. The fight against goons will be indiscriminate, and when it happens, we don't want people to come and say they have been victimised," Murkomen stated.

He further alluded that the goons' crisis was caused by politicians in the country, and ruled out links to unemployment among the youth in the country.