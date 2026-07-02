Editor's Review IPOA has launched investigations into incidents that occurred during the June 25 protests, including allegations of abductions.

The Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) has launched investigations into incidents that occurred during the June 25 protests, including allegations of abductions, injuries, detentions, and assaults reported in different parts of the country.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, the authority said it had been monitoring the demonstrations and had begun gathering evidence and recording statements from affected individuals.

Providing an overview of the protests, IPOA stated that police officers implemented various public order management measures during the demonstrations.

"Preliminary findings indicate that police deployed public order management measures, including the erection of barricades along some major routes in parts of Nairobi and Mombasa, where minimal protests were recorded.

"The Authority noted that the police used teargas in some instances and acoustic devices to disperse crowds in some parts of Nairobi Central Business District (CBD). IPOA also noted that the National Police Service (NPS) employed direct engagement techniques with protesters to de-escalate tensions," the statement read.

IPOA further raised concerns over the conduct and appearance of some officers deployed during the demonstrations.

"Equally, the Authority observed that some officers wore balaclavas while others were dressed in plain clothes, armed and used motor-vehicles with concealed registration number plates contrary to existing court orders," the statement added.

IPOA said it was continuing to receive and verify complaints linked to the protests, including reports of missing persons and alleged human rights violations.

"The Authority has continued to receive and verify reports, including allegations of missing persons, abductions, detention, and physical assaults on persons arrested during the protests," the statement further read.

According to IPOA, investigators have already begun recording statements from victims and witnesses as part of the ongoing probe.

"So far, IPOA investigators have recorded statements on alleged abductions and injuries sustained by some of the victims from Nairobi CBD and the incident regarding a person with disability (PWD) in Nakuru. Further, IPOA also provided psychosocial support to some of the victims who presented themselves for statement recording," the statement noted.

File image of IPOA Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku

As demonstrations continue in some areas, IPOA urged police officers to act within the law and respect human rights while maintaining public order.

"The Authority has also noted subsequent protests in some parts of Nairobi and calls upon the National Police Service to uphold the rule of law, respect human rights, and maintain professionalism as they discharge their duties in quelling the protests," the statement added.

IPOA also appealed to members of the public to conduct themselves peacefully and use lawful means to express their concerns.

"The Authority appeals to members of the public to observe the rule of law, exercise their constitutional rights peaceably while unarmed and utilize lawful channels to air their grievances," the statement concluded.

This comes days after NPS responded to allegations circulating on mainstream and social media concerning enforced disappearances and torture.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, the service assured the public that it takes such claims seriously and remains committed to accountability, transparency, and the protection of human rights.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted allegations circulating in mainstream and social media regarding enforced disappearances and torture," the statement read.

NPS urged anyone with information relating to such claims to come forward, saying investigations can only be undertaken effectively when reports are formally made.

"As a Service committed to accountability and transparency, we take these claims seriously. We therefore urge anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter immediately at the nearest police station," the statement added.

NPS also confirmed that it has received a report concerning a missing person identified as Davis Lichuma, noting that the case was reported at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

"Furthermore, we acknowledge receipt of a report of a missing person, namely Davis Lichuma, which was made at Central Police Station in Nairobi," the statement further read.

NPS assured the public that all reported cases would undergo thorough investigations conducted in line with legal procedures and professional policing standards.

"We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the statement noted.