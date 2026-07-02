Editor's Review The government has issued a progress update in the ongoing upgrade of Nairobi's sewerage infrastructure under the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme.

The government has issued a progress update in the ongoing upgrade of Nairobi's sewerage infrastructure under the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme.

In a statement on Thursday, July 2, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said the project is part of efforts to modernise Nairobi's infrastructure as the capital continues to experience rapid urban growth.

Providing an update on the works, he said the sewerage project has made substantial progress in Ruaraka Constituency.

"Under the Nairobi River Regeneration Programme, remarkable progress has been made in upgrading the sewerage system serving Lucky Summer and Baba Dogo in Ruaraka Constituency," he wrote.

File image of the Nairobi River

Omollo explained that the works involve the construction of an extensive interceptor sewer network designed to prevent untreated wastewater from flowing into the Nairobi River.

"The project is delivering a 27-kilometre trunk sewer lines along the Nairobi River corridor, creating an interceptor system that diverts wastewater away from the river and surrounding neighbourhoods," he added.

File image of the Nairobi River

According to Omollo, the upgraded sewer network will significantly enhance the city's wastewater management capacity while supporting environmental conservation efforts.

"With a treatment capacity of 60 million litres per day, the upgraded network will help curb pollution, improve sanitation and protect the Nairobi River ecosystem," he further said.

File image of the Nairobi River

Omollo also noted that the regeneration efforts have created employment opportunities through environmental restoration programmes targeting young people and women.

"At the same time, the ClimateWorX Mtaani Initiative has provided employment opportunities to more than 45,000 youth and women engaged in river clean-up, drainage maintenance and environmental restoration, demonstrating the strong link between infrastructure development, environmental conservation and community empowerment," he concluded.

File image of the Nairobi River

This comes weeks after a group of landowners from Kangemi and Dagoretti petitioned Parliament to halt ongoing activities under the Nairobi Rivers Basin Regeneration Project, arguing that their concerns over land ownership, compensation, and public participation have not been adequately addressed.

The matter was presented before the National Assembly Departmental Committee on Environment, Forestry and Mining on Tuesday, June 16, during a meeting with petitioners seeking intervention from lawmakers.

The petitioners, represented by Joseph Ngure and Mugo Gichenga, told MPs that the implementation of projects under the Nairobi Rivers Commission could negatively affect their property rights and livelihoods if allowed to proceed without resolving outstanding disputes

According to the group, they are legitimate freehold landowners whose occupation of land along the Nairobi Stream and its tributaries dates back to 1959.

They maintain that they possess documents proving ownership despite multiple subdivisions having been carried out over the years.

Among the requests made to Parliament, the petitioners want all project activities affecting private property suspended until the dispute is resolved.

They also want assurances that no demolitions or evictions will take place without due process and that project works remain within legally recognized riparian boundaries unless changes are justified through lawful procedures and community engagement.

Committee Vice Chairperson, Baringo South MP Charles Kamuren, said the committee would conduct further investigations before making recommendations to the House.