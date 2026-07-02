Editor's Review Construction works at Nithi Bridge has moved a step closer after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) received approval to access land required for the project.

Construction works at Nithi Bridge has moved a step closer after the Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) received approval to access land required for the project.

In a statement on Wednesday, July 1, the agency said the approval, granted by the National Land Commission (NLC) through an Early Entry Request, is expected to enable contractors to begin work on the new bridge alignment while the ongoing land acquisition and compensation exercise for affected property owners is finalized.

"The Kenya National Highways Authority (KeNHA) has received approval from the National Land Commission (NLC) to commence construction on the new alignment of Nithi Bridge through an Early Entry Request, pending the completion of land acquisition and compensation for affected property owners," the statement read.

According KeNHA, the Early Entry approval is designed to allow timely access to land needed for construction while protecting the project's schedule and minimizing additional costs that could arise from delays.

The agency noted that members of the public and all Project Affected Persons (PAPs) have already been informed about the process and formally issued with Early Entry notices.

"The Early Entry approval allows access to eligible land to ensure uninterrupted project implementation, safeguard public interest, and avoid delays and additional contractual costs. Members of the public and Project Affected Persons (PAPs) were sensitized on the process and issued with Early Entry notices," the statement added.

KeNHA also revealed that the compulsory land acquisition process is now at an advanced stage, with key steps already completed to facilitate the continuation of the bridge project.

"The exercise was led by the Tharaka Nithi County Commissioner, KeNHA, and the National Land Commission. Land acquisition is at an advanced stage, with the gazette notice issued and land inspection completed, paving the way for continued project implementation," the statement concluded.

File image of a meeting between locals and KeNHA officials

China Wu Yi won the tender for the works through a competitive procurement process and is expected to complete the bridge within three years.

KeNHA indicated that the contract was awarded on February 18, 2026, at a sum of Ksh7,499,010,892. Geotechnical investigations are currently underway, final designs are being prepared, and the contractor has already begun mobilising to site.

The current progress on the project stands at 0.5 percent.

According to KeNHA, the bridge lies on a sharp horizontal curve with an approximate radius of 90 metres and forms part of a wider S-curve along the alignment.

The surrounding terrain is also marked by steep vertical gradients ranging from 10 percent to 24 percent as motorists climb from the Nithi River toward Marima Shopping Centre.

KeNHA said the combination of steep gradients, limited sight distance and tight curves has made the section especially hazardous for motorists.

The agency noted that the risk is worsened by poor driver behaviour, including speeding and failure to observe lane discipline.

"The existing bridge is therefore prone to accidents due to the challenging terrain, limited sight distances, and steep curves, exacerbated by poor driver behaviour such as disregard for lane discipline and speed limits," KeNHA said.

Under the proposed redesign, the new bridge will stretch 880 metres and will be constructed as a pre-stressed concrete box girder bridge supported by pile foundations.

The design includes 22 spans of 40 metres each, with the tallest central piers expected to rise to about 100 metres.

The bridge deck will be 13 metres wide, comprising a 7-metre carriageway and 2-metre footpaths on both sides, protected by concrete crash barriers.

The project will also include approximately 2.1 kilometres of improved approach roads linking Marima Centre and Mitheru Centre, aimed at making the entire stretch safer and easier to navigate.

KeNHA said funding for the works will come from the Government of Kenya’s development budget.

The design period is set at four months and is expected to be expedited, while the construction period is planned for 24 months, with completion targeted for early 2028.