Editor's Review In an interview, Mbadi said his focus is on serving in the Cabinet through the election period.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has revealed that he has no plans to contest any elective position in the 2027 General Election.

Speaking in an interview on Wednesday, July 1, Mbadi said his focus is on serving in the Cabinet through the election period.

"I am intending to remain a Waziri until after August 2027. I am not going to run for any elective position," he said.

Mbadi added that he hopes to continue serving in government beyond the 2027 elections if President William Ruto is re-elected.

"I am hoping the President, after winning the election, will give me an appointment," he added.

File image of John Mbadi

Thie comes weeks after Siaya Governor James Orengo claimed that the late Raila Odinga 'donated' Cabinet Secretaries Mbadi, Wycliffe Oparaya, and Opiyo Wandayi to the government because they were an embarrassment to the party.

Speaking during an interview on Tuesday, May 25, he disclosed that Raila resorted to picking the three because they had already shown intentions of leaving the party.

Orengo insisted that the three, who had served in top leadership positions in the party, were appointed by President William Ruto and the UDA government and not the late Raila.

"We thought that they were an embarrassment to the party. That's really the reason why Raila conveniently used the words 'we are donating experts' to the government.

"They were on their way out, and they said that they would not listen to Raila, so he said that it looked like there was a haemorrhage in the party, why not just say that we have donated them," he disclosed.

Orengo added that the three have since gone to prove that they are not experts, basing the outcome of their time in office for the last six months.

He maintained that ODM was not legally tied to UDA because there was no legal foundation for the Broad-based government.

Orengo laughed at the recent declaration by ODM Leader Oburu Oginga, who confirmed that he would defend his Siaya Senatorial seat in the 2027 General Election.

He claimed that the declaration meant that the ODM faction under Oburu was dead. He insisted that ODM is still the biggest party in the country and would field a presidential candidate in 2027.

"You cannot say you are the biggest party and then you fail to offer a candidate to the most powerful position in the land. That does not happen," he stated.